Images Show Afghan Musicians Living In Fear As Taliban Atrocities Are Exposed

Ever since Taliban has seized power, musicians have been living in fear. They are afraid to perform as the fighters have reportedly started harassing them.

Classrooms are empty in the Afghanistan National Institute of Music. Fighter from Haqqani network stands in a room of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in Kabul(AP). 

Ever since the Taliban took control in Afghanistan, musicians have been living in fear. A musician posing with his rubab in Afghanistan. 

During their previous regime, the Taliban had banned music. An image of Tambourines piled up in a shop in Kabul’s Old City. 

Afghan luthier Mohammad Ibrahim Afzali with pieces of a broken Harmonium in his workshop in Kabul. After the Taliban seized power, he broke the instruments and is now selling snacks for livelihood. 

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the musicians are scared of performing as the Taliban had banned music in their previous regime. An Afghan singer looking out of a window in Kabul. 

A month after the Taliban seized power in the country, many wedding halls have reportedly started limiting music at their gatherings. An Afghan musician poses holding a Tabla in Afghanistan. 

Even though the Taliban has not banned music, some Taliban fighters have reportedly started harassing musicians and music venues. An Afghan musician playing the Harmonium in Kabul. 

Ever since the Taliban seized power, musicians have broken their instruments due to fear. A musician told AP that he had dismantled Tabla and hidden its parts in different places.

Musicians, who are living in fear amid Taliban rule broke their instruments and some of them are trying to leave the country. In this image, an  Afghan musician poses with his instrument.

Several karaoke parlours have been shut down ever since the Taliban took control of the country. 

