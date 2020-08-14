In A Bid To Trace Coronavirus Origin, Thailand Researches Catch Bats

On August 1, the Researcher had put a bat into a bag in cave inside Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province.
In a bid to trace the murky origins of the COVID, researchers in Thailand have been trekking through the countryside to catch bats in their caves.
The researchers further collecting samples from bats to test if they could also carry Coronavirus.
Researchers putting on PPE suits and standing in front of cave prepare catch bat inside Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok.
Professor from Kasetsart University Prateep Duengkae arrange bat prepare blood samples and taking swab samples from a bat's mouth.