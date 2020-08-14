Last Updated:

In A Bid To Trace Coronavirus Origin, Thailand Researches Catch Bats

In a bid to trace the origin of Coronavirus, researchers in Thailand have been trekking through the countryside to catch bats

Written By Prachi Mankani
Thailand
1/8
AP

On August 1, the Researcher had put a bat into a bag in cave inside Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province.

Thailand
2/8
AP

In a bid to trace the murky origins of the COVID, researchers in Thailand have been trekking through the countryside to catch bats in their caves.

Coronavirus
3/8
AP

The researchers further collecting samples from bats to test if they could also carry Coronavirus.

Coronavirus
4/8
AP

There has been constant trekking through the countryside to catch bats in their caves.

Coronavirus
5/8
AP

Researchers putting on PPE suits and standing in front of cave prepare catch bat inside Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok.

Coronavirus
6/8
AP

Professor from Kasetsart University Prateep Duengkae arrange bat prepare blood samples and taking swab samples from a bat's mouth.

Coronavirus
7/8
AP

Additionally, Researchers swap samples from a bat's mouth inside Sai Yok National Park.

Coronavirus
8/8
AP

Lastly, Researchers released the bat after taking the blood sample.

