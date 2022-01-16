In Afghanistan's Paktia Province, Taliban Burn Musical Instrument In Front Of Musician

In another jolt against the musicians, the Taliban burned down a musical instrument in front of a singer on Saturday. According to a video tweeted by a senior journalist of Afghanistan, Abdulhaq Omeri, a local musician can be seen crying in front of the Taliban who has burnt all his musical instruments publicly, while the others can be seen recording the video of the miserable condition. As per the details mentioned in the tweet, the incident was reported in Afghanistan's Paktia province. "Taliban burn musician's musical instrument as local musician weeps. This incident happened in #ZazaiArub District #Paktia Province #Afghanistan," Omeri said in a tweet.

According to an earlier report by the Tolo News, the Taliban had ordered to ban all musical concerts at weddings and other social events. Even, they ordered the hotels to separate male and female guests in the wedding ceremony. Earlier, the extremist group had banned music in vehicles. It is pertinent to mention here that the Taliban passed a series of controversial orders against women after they assumed power. Earlier in December last year, the Taliban ordered to remove all the banners and posters that featured pictures of women.

Taliban cites Sharia law behind all recent changes

In the last week of December 2021, the Ministry of Virtue and Vice addressed a letter to all the women athletes wherein it directed women not to visit sports and health centres alone. The Ministry recommended women can "visit the places along with a male companion." While narrating her ordeal, Ramzieya Saedi, who is a member of the Rostami wrestling team and the national Taekwondo team, accused the Taliban of the worst phase the sports sector is undergoing in the country. According to a report by a local media organisation, the Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (DPVPV) has ordered to behad female mannequins, as it violates contentious "Sharia" law.

As per the Taliban, even looking at the heads of mannequins is considered a violation of sharia law. Notably, Sharia is a religious law forming part of the Islamic tradition and is derived from the religious precepts of Islam. Also, it is based on the interpretations of the sacred scriptures of Islam, particularly the Quran and the Hadith. However, some of the Islamic nations including, Afghanistan has altered the verses of the Quran according to their political beliefs.

