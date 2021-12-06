India, Russia 'key' For Stable & Safe Afghanistan: Russian Journalist Speaks To Republic

As the first 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and Russia begins in Delhi, Roman Kosarev, a correspondent for Russian state affiliate media agency RT, spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview about the Afghan crisis. The Russian correspondent emphasised that Russia and India, are "key to create stability, safe and predictable Afghanistan." He discussed terrorism, as well as a humanitarian catastrophe, drug trafficking, and other Afghan issues. He expressed hope that Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi will discuss the matter and develop a strategy for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

With the security situation in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan a shared concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss terrorism as a common threat to both countries and the region on Monday. The two sides have worked closely on terrorism threats, the flow of arms, terrorist financing, and the drugs trade, and these topics will hopefully be represented in the joint statement issued after Putin meets Modi. According to Roman Kosarev, both Russia and India believe that Afghanistan currently requires an inclusive administration and that both nations are on the same page when it comes to the Afghan crisis.

He added, "We understand that the world needs a peaceful, calm and predictable Afghanistan and not the country from where we will hear constantly threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and all of the other problems that are associated with the country and for the things of tragedy of such calibre had happened. Now this would mean a creation of a stable government in which representatives of different views, different confessions, different nationalities and ethnic groups, as well of Afghanistan would find their rightful place."

Kosarev also mentioned Joe Biden's administration's decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan when the Taliban took control. "We've all seen that tv footage back in August when the United States actually fled from Afghanistan," he said. "It's a terrible footage, and what happened to the people who were trying to leave the country."

Russia and India are both in favour of immediate assistance to Afghanistan

Talking about Afghnistan's economic collapse and famine, Kosarev further stated, "we all know that Russia and India are both in favour of immediate assistance to Afghanistan which will make it possible to stop the humanitarian catastrophe that’s happening in the country. We all know the poverty level in Afghanistan had increased upto 55% and I spoke about this to the president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, just a couple of days ago and the situation there (in Afghanistan) of humanitarian catastrophe is absolutely horrible."

Furthermore, he stated that trade between Russia and India is currently reviving, and it amounts to 8.8 billion USD since the beginning of the year, and there is also cooperation between the countries both in nuclear energy and in space.

India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region.



Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 6, 2021

The world is watching Russian President Vladimir Putin's brief but vital visit to India. Putin, who hasn't been much outside of Russia since the pandemic began, is making the trip to Delhi at a time when the coronavirus is still rampaging in his country. He has simply come to Geneva for a meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden. This is his second visit to a country other than Russia this year.

🇮🇳🇷🇺 | A milestone in the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.



EAM @DrSJaishankar & RM @rajnathsingh welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov & Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for the inaugural 🇮🇳🇷🇺 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/jXXZMBvHkV — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) December 6, 2021

India, on the other hand, has a long history with Russia dating back seven decades. While the cooperation has stalled in certain areas and weakened in others, the defence basket remains the strongest cornerstone of the strategic partnership. Despite the fact that New Delhi has made a concerted effort to diversify its new purchases from other countries, Russia continues to supply the majority of its defence equipment. According to estimates, 60 to 70% of India's supplies come from Russia, and New Delhi requires regular and dependable supply from Russia for replacement parts from the Russian defence sector.

