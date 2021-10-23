ISKCON Devotees Launch Global Protests Against Brutal Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Protests are underway in over 700 ISCKON temples across 150 countries today, against attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Visuals from Melbourne in Australia show protesters carrying placards and staging a peaceful demonstration to stand with the victims of the vandalism. ISKCON had earlier decided to go on a global protest against such atrocities on October 23, Saturday.

ISKCON in charge and spokesperson Radharamn Das had mentioned that the protest will be carried out in a peaceful manner across 150 countries. Also, prayers will be held as a part of the protest. Speaking on the same, he had also added that the community has planned to carry out a worldwide day-long protest as harassment and killings of Hindus still continue in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the protest will be carried out across ISKCON's 850 temples across the globe at the same time.

ISKCON community, Hindu temples attacked in Bangladesh

A mob of around 500 people had attacked the ISKCON temple during the Durga Puja celebrations. Two members of the temple had succumbed to the injuries while one sustained critical injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack who were later admitted to the hospital. Later, section 144 has been imposed by the Bangladesh police, and officers are deployed at the temple site.

Meanwhile, attacks were carried out on Puja venues in Hajiganj on October 13, whereas, two days later, attacks on Hindu temples in Naokhali took the lives of two more persons, reported Dhaka Tribune. On Tuesday, October 19, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister, said that the attacks on Durga Puja arcades were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country.

The violence began after a 35-year-old Iqbal Hossain, who is now arrested, placed a copy of the Quran at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap on October 13 that led to the communal violence in Bangladesh's Comilla. As soon as violence broke out in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had promised to hold perpetrators responsible and take action against the brutality. Bangladesh Secretary of Information & Research, Central Executive Committee Awami League, Dr Salim Mahmud, had claimed that Sheikh Hasina-led Government is very serious about the matter and that they are not against ISKCON after the organization's Twitter handles went unavailable.