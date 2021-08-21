As Afghan locals fight back against the recent takeover by the Taliban, nine Taliban terrorists have been forced to surrender to the resistance fighters in Afghanistan’s Andarab district. Six of the nine Taliban terrorists were Pakistan nationals.

It is worth noting that Imran Khan’s government has been blamed for supporting the insurgents throughout their march in the South Asian country and Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also set to be the first guest of the Taliban after the insurgent group took over multiple provinces in Afghanistan.

Qureshi will reportedly visit Kabul on Sunday, August 22. Earlier this week, the Pakistani minister had said that the propaganda by the Ashraf Ghani administration against the Taliban is false, calling out that the Taliban has announced a general amnesty across the country and is not barring girls' education. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also shown his support to the Taliban openly. He said that the Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery", describing the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

However, the Pakistani government later made a U-turn on the Afghanistan crisis, saying it will not yet recognize the Taliban government in the war-torn country. Pakistan has been repeatedly accused of sheltering the Taliban. After the Taliban's capture of Kabul triggered concerns about women and children's safety, Pakistan PM said,

“You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery”.

Resistance group recaptures multiple areas

Meanwhile, resistance fighters in Afghanistan have recaptured three areas in the country's Baghlan province from the Taliban, according to reports on Friday. Anti-Taliban forces reportedly took back control of the Banu, Pol-e-Hesar and De Salah districts in Baghlan province, while around 60 Taliban fighters were killed or injured in the fighting. Photos and videos have been circulating on social media along with reports about the apparent clashes between the Taliban and local resistance.

