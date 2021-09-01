'Over 300 Taliban Terrorists Killed In Panjshir Battle': Afghan Resistance Claims Victory

As the Northern Alliance continues to fight the Taliban fiercely in the Panjshir valley and nearby areas, the Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh-led army on Wednesday claimed to have eliminated over 300 terrorists while 130 others have been captured. The army also claims to have captured defense equipment which includes over a thousand guns, including dozens of heavy weapons from the terrorist group, during their fight in Shatel, Jabal Siraj Tappeh Sork, Saland, and Andarab districts.

Northern Alliance claims to have killed 300, seizes defence equipment

Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh's army claims to have killed 200 in Shatel district while 20 and 24 terrorists have been eliminated in Jabal Siraj Tappeh Sork and Saland districts respectively. In the nearby Andarab province, the army claims to have killed over 70 terrorists of the Taliban.

From the terrorists, the army claims to have seized arms and ammunition, which include 15 Humvees, 1000 Kalashnikov rifles, 15 Pike bases, 15 RPJ rocket launchers, and a large amount of Kalashnikov, Pike and rocket-propelled grenades.

Resistance force confirms death of terrorists

A member of the resistance force, in a video shared with Republic Media Network, confirmed the defeat of the Taliban terrorists. Narrating his own experience, the member of Ahmad Massoud, and Amrullah Saleh's army says, "The Taliban terrorists came here in a trench, and four of them attacked me. I called on them to fight one by one, and during the fight I killed them."

Soon after, the Northern Alliance also shared some disturbing images of the dead terrorists, lying on the ground blood-soaked, as a proof of their victory in the various parts of Panjshiw.

Taliban unable to capture Panjshir Valley

According to a report by the ANI, the Taliban sent hundreds of its fighters to the valley, which is currently the centre of the resistance in the war-ravaged country. Besides increasing the number of fighters, the Taliban has cut down the province’s electricity and has even put a stop to the internet connection, in a bid to weaken their resistance and force them to surrender.

However, Afghanistan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh, who has joined hands with Ahmad Massoud has vowed to defend the Panjshir province and has ruled out the option of surrender.