'Pak, China Aided Taliban For Years; US Helped By Pulling Out Troops': Ex Afghan Commander

The former commander of the Afghan Army, Humayun Baig Khwaja has blamed Pakistan and China for the prevailing crisis situation in Afghanistan. He claimed that countries like Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and China have been aiding the Taliban behind the scenes for several years, to gain ground and reconquer Afghan territories.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Khwaja alleged that the US has 'indirectly helped' the Taliban in overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani government, by pulling back its troops. Moreover, China and Pakistan are frustrated with the aid India was providing to Afghanistan, he said.

"(US President) Joe Biden said that America was fighting the Taliban for the last 20 years. They should have been more strong in resisting the militants, but instead, they helped the Taliban from under the table. A protocol is being followed here, according to which Ghani is supposed to silently hand over Afghanistan to the Taliban and then leave the country," Khwaja said.

He also stated that the Afghan army should have fought the Taliban instead of surrendering, like Ghani. The former army commander added that the terrorist group 'dreams to acquire Panjshir someday' but the people of Panjshir have declared war against the Taliban. He asserted that the insurgents will not be able to conquer Panjshir. It may be noted that Khwaja was one of the commanders who had fought against the Taliban in Panjshir.

Afghanistan crisis

The Taliban has taken over the country since President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul on Sunday, abandoning his people at the hands of barbaric insurgents. Chaos continues to engulf most parts of the country, as the terrorists run free will in the war-ridden country.

Meanwhile, the United States President Joe Biden, who drew flak for ramping up American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan paving way for the Taliban to gain ground, stood strong on his decision. Addressing the nation on Monday, Biden noted that the 'vital interest' that the US had in Afghanistan was 'preventing terrorist attack' and not 'nation-building.'

Afghanistan now stares at an uncertain future especially after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, according to reports. The insurgent groups regaining control of Kabul come nearly 20 years after relinquishing power in an American-led assault.

(Image Credits: Republic/AP)