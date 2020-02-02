Pakistani Student Appeals To Imran Khan Government To Evacuate Citizens From Wuhan

A Pakistani student's emotional appeal to the its government has gone viral since they have been stuck in Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the fatal Coronavirus. The virus has claimed more than 250 lives and has spread to multiple countries around the world.

READ: WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak A Global Health Emergency

In the 90-second video message, the student says, "I am a Pakistani student and my name is Nadeem Habaz. I am currently in Wuhan, where more than 500 Pakistanis are stuck. Yesterday, in my University itself, Coronavirus was detected in four Pakistani students and they are in a serious condition in hospitals. Thus, we had asked the Pakistan government and the Embassy to help us or to evacuate us from here because of the situation is worsening every day. Thousands of people have already been affected by the virus and many have died as well. The virus is spreading everyday and till now, no solution has been found. Hence, I once again want to make a request to kindly rescue us."

He then went on to narrate that the students had already approached the authorities, and were redirected to the Chinese government. "First, you told us to cooperate with the Chinese government. Yes, we are cooperating. But now, our University has sent us an email that we can leave China. So please, take some action and do something for us. Otherwise, we will die here. Our parents and our relatives are waiting for us in Pakistan. So please, take any step," the student added.

READ: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Reviews Measures To Tackle Novel Coronavirus

The video is the second such recorded message that highlights that Imran Khan's government has failed to take any action to help the students who are grounded.

The WHO recently declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global public emergency. The Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday, said, "The vast majority of cases outside China have a travel history to Wuhan, or contact with someone with a travel history to Wuhan. We don’t know what sort of damage this 2019nCoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility. For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of 2019nCoV."

READ: Suspected Coronavirus Patient At AIIMS, Rishikesh Tests Negative

READ: Hindu Mahasabha Recommends 'miraculous' Treatment To Combat Deadly Coronavirus