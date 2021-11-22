Republic Top 10 Headlines: Peng Shuai Claims To Be Safe; Delhi Air Pollution & More

Delhi Air Pollution: Ban On Entry Of Trucks, WFH For Employees Extended Till Nov 26

In a bid to combat air pollution and its health concerns in the national capital, the Delhi government has extended the ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city followed by an extension on work from home for its employees till 26, 2021. However, the restriction on construction and demolition activities has been lifted, a senior official informed.

Read more here

Peng Shuai Informs Olympic Officials She Is 'safe In Beijing' Amid Growing Global Alarm

Amid a wave of global concern, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach held a video phone call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai and said that she was safe and well. The two were accompanied on the call by a Chinese sports official, Li Lingwei, as well as the Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, Emma Terho. According to the IOC statement, during the 30-minute call, Peng thanked the committee for its concern about her well-being and insisted that she is "safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time."

Read more here

Congress MLA Says 'it Seems Special Qualifications' Needed To Become Minister'

With the reshuffle and expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet on Sunday, November 21, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot resolved the months-long dispute and buried the hatchet. However, sparks of conflict remain in the party as several leaders have raised displeasure in the selection criteria of the ministers in the revamp. Senior Congress MLA and former minister Dayaram Parmar on Sunday raised his annoyance with the Congress party decided to not offer him a seat.

Read more here

Tripura Minister Denies BJP's Role In Attacks On TMC, Accuses Opposition Of 'conspiracy'

Debunking allegations of attacking Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from all such allegations stating that there is no involvement of BJP workers in the attacks on TMC workers and at the house of the party's steering committee's state head Subal Bhowmik. Instead, the ruling party accused the TMC, along with CPIM and Congress of conspiring against the ruling party and creating a tense situation.

Read more here

Tripura Congress Terms TMC As 'outsider'; Claims State Leadership Are 'turncoats'

The Tripura Congress has called the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a West Bengal based 'regional party' and said that regional parties do not have any impact on national-level politics. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha has also labelled TMC as an 'Bohiragata (Outsider)'. During the West Bengal assembly election held earlier this year, the TMC had fiercely used the same poll slogan against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Read more here

Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Nitish Kumar Over Farm Laws, Demands ₹5 Lakh For Dead Farmers' Kin

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday came down heavily on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his support of the three farm laws passed by the Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the former Deputy CM opined that merely repealing these laws will not assuage the pain of the families of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders, has estimated that around 700 farmers gave their life seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws.

Read more here

Devendra Fadnavis Demands Ban On Raza Academy Over Amravati Violence; Mocks 'B-team' Claim

Addressing the media during his visit to Amravati on Sunday, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dared the MVA government to ban Mumbai-based Raza Academy. Refuting Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegation that this organization is BJP's B-team, Fadnavis highlighted that violence had broken out during its rally in Mumbai before when the Congress party was in power. Moreover, he alleged that Raza Academy office-bearers had been photographed with CM Uddhav Thackeray as well as Congress Ministers.

Read more here

US: 20 Injured, One Killed After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade In Wisconsin

As many as 20 people were injured when an SUV drove through a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburbs in Wisconsin on Sunday. Speaking to the local media, Waukesha Police Department chief Dan Thompson informed that "some" people have also been killed in the horrifying incident but did not reveal the exact number. The city police have launched an investigation into the matter and recovered the "suspect vehicle," PTI reported.

Read more here

Tim Paine Back In Action After Resignation Over Sexting Controversy; To Play In Ashes

Disgraced Australian cricketer Tim Paine took the field for the first time since stepping down as the country's Test captain following revelations of lewd text messages that he had sent to a former Cricket Tasmania employee.

Read more here

Boris Johnson Seeks To Repair Relations Between Britain, France After Spat Over AUKUS Deal

As the bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and France have been strained, Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly wants to repair relations between the two countries. Boris Johnson wants to work on signing a new “Entente Cordiale” (Cordial Agreement) between the two countries in order to improve ties, Sputnik reported citing The Sunday Times. The relations between the UK and France have been affected due to the AUKUS pact between the US, UK, and Australia, fishing licenses row, and unlawful migration.

Read more here