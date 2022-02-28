Republic Top 10 Headlines: Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Begin, PM Speaks To Spiritual Gurus

Russia-Ukraine War: Delegations Begin Peace Talks In Belarus Amid Shelling In Kharkiv

Amid heightened tensions, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have begun peace talks in Belarus' Gomel on Monday. The Kyiv delegation comprises the Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi while the delegation of Moscow comprises Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky in what is the first talk after the offensive on February 24.

PM Modi Chairs Meet; 4 Ministers To Visit Ukraine's Neighbours To Handle Evacuation

In a major development on Monday, the Centre decided to send 4 Union Ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the safe evacuation of students from the war-hit nation and extend assistance to them. This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi earlier in the day on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. As per sources, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will be going to neighbouring countries of Ukraine as Special Envoys of India.

Ukraine President Zelensky Asks Russian Forces To 'save Their Lives', Leave His Country

Amid the ongoing war, after Russia invaded Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest speech has appealed to the Russian soldiers to save their lives and leave his country. Moreover, he also reached out to the European Union (EU) and asked it to consider an immediate accession for Ukraine to be a part of the EU under a new special procedure. This comes ahead of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations at the Belarus border.

On Uttar Pradesh Campaign Trail, PM Modi Avers 'election Between Dynasts & Nationalists'

Addressing a poll rally in Deoria on Sunday, PM Modi juxtaposed the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election as a contest between dynasts and nationalists. In a veiled dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he contended that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes and the poor are determined to ensure the defeat of the dynasts. Moreover, the PM asserted that people have reposed faith in BJP and its alliance partners Apna Dal and NISHAD party even in the fifth phase of the UP election.

Russia-Ukraine War: Health Ministry Revises Travel Guidelines For Indians Being Evacuated

As India continues evacuation from Russia-invaded Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) revised its international travel advisory on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that on humanitarian grounds, the MoHFW has allowed some exemptions in the advisory for Indians travelling from Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Speaks To Spiritual Gurus Over Evacuation Of Indian Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to spiritual gurus and community leaders to discuss the steps and measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine. As Moscow and Kyiv entered the fifth day of intense fighting, India’s Prime Minister mobilised both government officials, the Indian community members, overseas organisations, and spiritual bodies after he chaired a high-level meeting to discuss events unfolding in the Russia-Ukraine war.

'Surrendering Not An Option': Tennis Ace Stakhovsky On Joining Ukrainian Military Amid War

Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has joined the fight against Russia, spoke to Republic Media Network on Monday regarding his decision to enlist in his country's military reserves. Stakhovsky earlier announced that he signed up for the reserves last week despite not having any previous military experience.

Ukraine Applies For EU Membership Under Special Procedure As It Fights Back Russia

Amid the mounting Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday requested the European Union (EU) to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately on Monday. In a video speech shared on social media, Zelenskyy outlined that the goal of the country presently under invasion is to be with Europeans and on a levelled ground. " I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he added in the video speech.

Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Post Triggers Health Concerns Among Fans; Stalwart Clarifies

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post on Twitter left his fans worried about his health. The actor keeps fans updated about his life and projects through his blogs and tweets. However, it looks like his last tweet seemed to have triggered a sense of concern to his fans who sent in their wishes to the iconic actor.

Smriti Mandhana Cleared To Play Women's World Cup After Nasty Head Injury Scare

India women's cricket team received a major scare on Sunday when their star opener Smriti Mandhana was hit on the head during India's first warm-up match against South Africa. However, it looks like the left-handed batter will continue to be a part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after being cleared by the medical staff of serious head trauma.

