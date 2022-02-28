Ukraine-Russia War: Delegations Begin Peace Talks In Belarus Amid Shelling In Kharkiv

Amid heightened tensions, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have begun peace talks in Belarus' Gomel on Monday. The Kyiv delegation comprises the Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi while the delegation of Moscow comprises Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky in what is the first talk after the offensive on February 24.

Earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had refused his counterpart in Russia Vladimir Putin's suggestion for peace talks in Belarus, an ally of Moscow which used it as a staging ground for its multipronged invasion. Speaking in Russian in a video message, he said, “Any other city in a country from whose territory missiles do not fly would suit us,” and listed the cities of Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues.

In a later video address, Zelenskyy, however, said that he agreed to the talks after a conversation with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka, who assured him of the safety of the Ukrainian side.

Even before the talk with Russia, Ukraine's President has claimed that they 'had little or no hope' from these deliberations as repeated rounds of talks between Kyiv and Moscow have gone in vain. Zelenesky added that he was still going ahead with talks with Russia so that the people of Ukraine do not conclude that 'our President did not try enough'.

For weeks, Moscow amassed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO. Ultimately, on February 24, Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to carry out a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. Citing his reason as Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow, Putin directed the Russian Army to launch heavy missile strikes and explosions across the country. Ukraine has refused to surrender and continues to hold up resistance.