Shocking incidents continue to emerge from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after the insurgent group captured the country earlier this month. In the latest horrific incident, a video has emerged showing a man hanging from an American Black Hawk helicopter as it flies over the Kandahar city. The incident comes soon after the last American troops left Afghanistan on Monday, officially ending their 20-year-long military involvement in Afghanistan.

Man hung from Black Hawk helicopter over Kandahar

According to reports, the man who was seen hanging by the Balck Hawk helicopter is believed to have worked for the Americans as an interpreter. Moreover, the Black Hawk flying over Kandahar is believed to be a part of American defense assets and equipment left behind by the US troops. Multiple reports have surfaced in recent days, stating that crucial military equipment belonging to the US and Afghan troops now lies in the hands of the Taliban. Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban were also seen getting their hands on army tanks and armored vehicles, possibly belonging to the American troops.

Shocking visuals: Taliban hangs man from US Black Hawk chopper. Tune in for updates here - https://t.co/L6XhAE4tXg pic.twitter.com/XKkSgR2O75 — Republic (@republic) August 31, 2021

Taliban take over Kabul Airport

The Taliban on Monday entered Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. As per the visuals accessed, Taliban terrorists were seen taking over the Kabul Airport which saw massive evacuation operations by several countries after the fall of Kabul. The terrorists were seen walking around the airport carrying their rifles, celebrating with fireworks and gunfire. This comes after the last American troops left Afghanistan on Monday.

US troops withdraw from Afghanistan

Days after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history. After the withdrawal, the US Department of Defense has shared a picture of last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens. In addition, he also informed that the United States has suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. The US has now moved its diplomatic operations in Qatar. Blinken has asserted that the US will help 'every American who wants to leave Afghanistan'.