Taliban, With Ex-cricketer Abdullah, Storm Afghan Cricket Board Headquarters With Guns

The Taliban has seized the Afghan Cricket Board Headquarters in the war-torn Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, August 19, days after capturing the city. The insurgents were accompanied by former Afghan cricketer Abdullah Mazari.

According to the reports, in a major setback to the Afghan cricket team's preparation for the upcoming T20 Worldcup, the Taliban has taken control over almost all cricket stadiums in the country.

'Afghan players and their family are safe'

On Monday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Hamid Shinwari had stated that the sport will not suffer in the war-ravaged country as the Taliban loves and supports cricket. He also said that Afghanistan cricketers and their families are safe. Star Afghan cricketers, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi are currently in England to play in the Hundred tournament. Except for the mentioned players, all Afghanistan national team players are safe in Kabul, Shinwari said.

"Taliban loves cricket. They have supported us since the beginning. They did not interfere in our activities. I don't see any interference and expect support so that our cricket can move forward. We have got an active chairman, I remain CEO until further notice. It can be said that cricket flourished during the Taliban era. It is also a fact that many of our players practised in Peshawar and they made the sport mainstream in Afghanistan," Shinwari was quoted as saying by PTI.



Earlier, Rashid Khan had expressed concerns over the Taliban takeover. He had urged world leaders to help his country after America decided to pull out its troops. Mohammad Nabi also tweeted that he is worried to see the current situation in Afghanistan. "I appeal to the leaders of the world; please don't let Afghanistan go into chaos. We need your support. We want Peace," he had said.