Top 10 Headlines: Australia Recognises Covaxin; Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED & More

Navjot Sidhu Backs 'son Of Soil' As Next Punjab CM, Tells Congress 'Main Hoon Na'

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu projected himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab on Monday, telling the Congress high command to pick a 'son from the soil' to lead. While speaking at the program of Samyukta Hindu Mahasabha (organization of Punjab Congress leader Ashwini Sekhri), Navjot Singh Sidhu urged the high command to find a hero who is from the soil to lead the party in the 2022 elections. Ultimately, his distress over not becoming CM spilt out when he suggested that the party pick him for the job, saying 'main hoon na' (I am there).

Australia Recognises Covaxin, Day After PM Modi Pushes For WHO Approval Of Indian Vaccines

In a massive victory for India, Australia on Monday has recognised Covaxin as one of the recognised vaccines of travellers wishing to enter the state. Issuing a statement, the Australian Department of Health has added Covaxin (for age 12 and above) and Sinopharm (for age 18 to 60) to the list of accepted/recognised vaccines. Australia uses COVID vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca for inoculating its population and recognises Covishield, Coronavac, Covaxin and Sinopharm additionally.

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Yadav For Hailing Jinnah; 'Go Learn History'

After Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav counted Jinnah among the freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday suggested him to sit with the historians and take lessons. Pointing out that it is only from the lessons that Akhilesh Yadav will know what happened in 1925, in 1934, and then 1937, Owaisi concluded that it was in fact Jinnah who was the 'main Architect of Pakistan'.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu Angry At Jagdish Tytler's Congress Promotion But Cites 'party Protocol'

Former Punjab minister Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday expressed her disappointment over the appointment of 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the DPCC saying that she was 'personally angry' over the decision. Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Navjot Sidhu's wife claimed that everyone was hurt about the development, but could not say anything because of 'party protocol'. Refraining from commenting any further, she said that 'party-level decisions' were not something that she could opine on and would have to be clarified only by the high command.

NIA Court Sentences 4 To Death In 2013 Patna Gandhi Maidan Serial Blasts Case

In a massive development, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday sentenced four people to death in connection with the 2013 Gandhi Maidan Blast in Patna. This comes days after the court had convicted 9 accused in the case, while one accused was acquitted in the absence of evidence. The four convicts who are sentenced to death are Haider Ali, Noman Ansari, Md. Mujibullah Ansari and Imtiaz Alam. Among other convicts, Umar Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureshi have got life imprisonment. On the other hand, Ahmed Hossain and Md. Firoz Aslam are sentenced to ten years imprisonment and Iftikhar Alam is sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Nawab Malik Accuses Fadnavis Of 'drug Link'; Ex-CM Accuses Minister Of 'underworld Links'

In yet another 'revealation', NCP minister Nawab Malik on Monday, alleged that ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had links with 'drug mafia'. Tweeting a photo of one Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, he pointed out that Rana had recently been arrested in a drug trafficking case. Stating that Jaideep Rana was 'financial head' of the River song which features both Fadnavis and his wife, he demanded CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue. Retorting to the 'drug mafia' allegations, Fadnavis refuted any relations with Rana.

Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED After HC Denies Relief; Takes On Sachin Vaze & Param Bir

In a massive development, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on Monday after skipping multiple summons. This comes after the Bombay High Court on October 29 rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Empowering Deshmukh to approach the appropriate court on the apprehension of arrest, the HC also directed the ED to permit his lawyer to remain present within "visible distance but not audible distance" at the central agency's office during his questioning.

Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest, PDP Claims; Police Cites Security Concerns

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader on Monday claimed that party president Mehbooba Mufti has been put under house arrest to stop her from meeting the family of a youth in Anantnag who was killed in cross-firing between security forces and terrorists last week. The PDP leader also claimed that the main gate of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's residence has been locked by police. According to the police, the PDP chief isn't being to go there due to security reasons.

Sachin Vaze Extorted During 17 Year Exile; Must Find Who Made Him CIU Head: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Monday secured the custody of sacked and disgraced former API Sachin Vaze in connection with the alleged Goregaon extortion case which also includes former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Vaze's former boss Param Bir Singh. The Mumbai Police in court highlighted how Sachin Vaze got the role of Head of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police.

South Korea Calls On North To Consider Proposal For Pope Francis' Visit To Country

On Monday, the South Korean government called on its North Korean government to give the green signal to Pope Francis' visit to the country, claiming that it would bolster regional peace. The Pope met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace on Friday, October 29. The key subjects covered at the meeting were the difficulty of lowering tension on the Korean peninsula and the possibility of the pontiff visiting North Korea, reported Sputnik citing local observers. "We hope the North will respond and open the way for fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula after the pope's willingness to visit North Korea has been reiterated," Lee Jong-joo, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Unification, was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

