Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Meets Prince Charles; Uddhav Thackeray To Meet NCP Chief & More

CM Charanjit Channi Refuses To Accept AG's Resignation After Navjot Sidhu's Fresh Attack

The rift between Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi intensified on Monday after the latter refused to accept the resignation of Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol. His ouster was one of the main demands put forth by Sidhu for a possible rapprochement with the party top brass after being ignored for the CM's post. The former swashbuckling batsman was peeved at APS Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Amruta Fadnavis Accuses Nawab Malik Of 'if Mere Pe Daag Lage, Unpe Bhi Lage' Mentality

Banker, singer and social worker Amruta Fadnavis rebuked the allegations levelled against her by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, vowing to take action against him in her personal capacity. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Amruta detailed the story behind her photograph with Jaydeep Rana, who has been arrested in a drugs case, saying that she only knew him through the team which had been employed to shoot the River anthem four years ago.

Sena Terms PM Modi 'irresponsible' For Roaming At G-20 Summit Mask-less Amid COVID Spread

Commenting on PM Modi's G-20 summit tour and the meetings happening on the sidelines, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana, took potshots at the Prime Minister. Pointing that the PM had lowered his guard against COVID-19, Saamana claimed that it was irresponsible of the PM to be interacting with other global leaders sans mask. PM Modi attended the G-20 Summit in Rome and is now attending the COP-26 summit in Glasgow.

PM Modi Thanks Scott Morrison As Australia Recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

After Australia recognised Covaxin as one of the recognised vaccines of travellers wishing to enter the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to thank his Australian counterpart Scott Morisson for the move, citing that it is a crucial step for the India-Australia partnership post-COVID-19 era.

J&K Govt To Set Up State Investigation Agency To Handle Terror-linked Cases In UT

Cracking down on terror, Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) govt plans to set up a State Investigation Agency (SIA), said sources on Monday. The SIA will be a nodal agency for coordinating with NIA and other central agencies for terror-linked cases. This move comes amid a slew of targetted civilian killings by terrorists in J&K.

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray To Meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar To Discuss Anil Deshmukh's Arrest

Amid former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's arrest, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Tuesday to discuss it, report sources. Apart from Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also will meet Thackeray. Anil Deshmukh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a money laundering case after 12 hours of investigation.

PM Modi Meets Prince Charles In Glasgow, Lauds His Efforts Towards Sustainable Development

On the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the heir to the throne, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi dubbed the meeting between both the leaders a delightful interaction and lauded the "many efforts" of The Prince of Wales towards further sustainable development. He also shared images of the Prince greeting PM Modi with folded hands.

US Sen Manchin Stalls Progress On Joe Biden's $1.75 Trillion 'Build Back Better' Bill

In a heavy blow to US President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Monday, 1 November, said that he would not commit to supporting a $1.75 trillion framework on social spending and climate change unveiled last week. While speaking at a news conference, Manchin said that the House Democrats should “stop playing games” with the bipartisan infrastructure bill and told progressive lawmakers in the lower chamber that “holding the bill hostage” won’t earn his support for the $1.75 trillion social spending package.

Boris Johnson Lauds PM Modi's Commitment To Climate Action, Says UK Will Work With India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on November 1, lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to tackle the ongoing climate crisis and said that the UK will join hands with India to enhance the efforts. Earlier in the day, PM Modi joined more than 130 world leaders to address the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. During his brief but detailed speech, the Indian leader laid bare India’s commitment to the cause as well as its achievements-including the fact that India’s contribution to the global emission of greenhouse gasses is just 5%.

Yemen War: Two Ballistic Missiles Targeted School, Mosque In Marib, 29 Casualties Reported

Ballistic missiles which were fired by the Houthi rebels that targeted a religious school and mosque in northern Yemen, injured and took the lives of nearly 29 civilians, stated the country's administration. From the bombing in Marib province, on Sunday night, several women and children were among the victims, as per BBC. They had been displaced from the conflicted zone and were seeking refuge in a shelter. Further, the Houthis, who have been launching strong attacks to take Marib earlier this year, have yet to respond to this incident.

