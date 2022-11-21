Turkey Airstrikes On Syria And Iraq Kill 31 People Following Recent Attack On Istanbul

At least 31 people were killed and dozens injured following Turkey's deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq on Sunday. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, it has targeted Kurdish groups which it alleged were responsible for a bomb attack in Istanbul. In a statement released following the airstrikes, the defence ministry said the fighter jets attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG.

Ülkemizi, milletimizi ve hudut güvenliğimizi tehdit eden teröristlere ait barınak, sığınak, mağara, tünel, mühimmat depoları, sözde karargâh ve eğitim kampları böyle yerle bir edildi! #PençeKılıç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/qHhYNrNIXb — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 20, 2022

Further, it said a total of 89 targets were destroyed and a “large number” of what it designated “terrorists” were killed in strikes. The main target of the attack ranged from Tall Rifat in northwest Syria to the Qandil mountains in Iraq’s northeast. In a statement, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the airstrikes were meant to ensure the security of Turkish citizens and added it could also be taken as a retaliatory attack on Istanbul. “Our aim is to ensure the security of our 85 million citizens and our borders and to retaliate for any treacherous attack on our country,” he said, according to a ministry statement.

Millî Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar, beraberinde TSK Komuta Kademesi ile gittiği Hava Kuvvetleri Harekât Merkezinde, terör hedeflerinin imhasını anbean takip etti ve talimatlar verdi.https://t.co/nliSmpT1p9#MSB #HulusiAkar pic.twitter.com/aFQDksLM65 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 20, 2022

Last week, at least six were killed in Istanbul

Notably, the attack came nearly a week after a bomb attack in the heart of Istanbul killed six people and injured more than 100. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militant groups have, however, denied involvement. It is worth mentioning both Turkey and the United States consider the PKK a well-established terror group but do not share the same opinion when it comes to Syrian Kurdish groups. In fact, the Kurdish group has been allied with the US in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Syria's military claims Turkey targetted civilians' regions

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesperson, Farhad Shami, said that the attacks were carried out on a strategic town near the Turkish border that Ankara had previously attempted to overtake in its plans to establish a “safe zone” along northern Syria. "The Turkish occupation aircraft are shelling the al-Beilonya village which is heavily populated with Afrin IDPs who were forcibly displaced from Afrin in 2018. In addition to the Dahir al-Arab village, which is populated with Ras al-Ain IDPs who were also forcibly displaced by the Turkish occupation in 2019," said the spokesperson. Further, in a subsequent post, he claimed that the Turkish airstrike targeted military posts belonging to the Damascus Government forces in Qazali (the eastern countryside of Tal Abyad), Tal Rif'at, and Zarkan, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Image: AP