US: Protests Erupt Outside House Of Ex-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya’s Son In Los Angeles

Amid the economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka, a group of protestors gathered outside the house of the son of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Los Angeles, USA. The protest outside Manoj Rajapaksa's house came despite his father tendering his resignation amid the massive public outcry in the island nation. Earlier in April and July 11, his son had to face a similar protest where the angered Sri Lankans demanded the immediate resignation of senior Rajapaksa. The protestors alleged that the 73-year-old leader looted the country and brought luxury properties for his family.

They even accused Manoj of purchasing his Los Angles-based house with their valuable money. "We are in the Los Angeles Sunland neighbourhood. We are in front of the house of Gotabaya Rakapaksa’s son, Manoj Rajapaksa. He has stolen money from the people of Sri Lanka and bought this luxury property. This is our money. This is our property. There are only a few of us here today but if your father will not leave his office, we will come here in the thousands," The Sunday Morning quoted one of the protestors as saying.

Sri Lanka crisis

Notably, the island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. This led to massive anger among the people who have been facing an acute shortage of almost all basic requirements. On July 9, millions of people amassed and attacked the official residence of Rajapaksa. In the television footage, it showed hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood.

Apprehending anger among the public, Rajapaksa, the former President who fled the island nation with his wife, and other family members to the Maldives and subsequently Singapore, formally tendered his resignation on Friday. Prior to that, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took the charge of interim President and assured the countrymen to address the issue at the earliest.

(Image: AP)