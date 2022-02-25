Air India Lone Airliner To Brave Through War-ridden Russia-Ukraine Airspace: Report

The curious case of an Air India flight reportedly braving through the closed airspace of Ukraine amidst the Battle of Antonov Airport has emerged. When Ukrainian Armed Forces were shooting down six Russian aircraft, and An-225 was being captured (and re-captured) by Russia and Ukraine, Air India's flight to Frankfurt was the only airliner in the world, powering through the chaos, a report has revealed.

On Thursday, General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that it had shot down six aircraft and a helicopter. Netizens were quick to dub the Ukrainian Pilot behind the cockpit as “The Ghost of Kyiv”, given the mystery behind the man who waged a one-man onslaught against the marauding Russian Air Forces. During this time, the airspace over Ukraine was closed to commercial air traffic as the skies were hit by volatile developments.

However, according to a report by The Aviationist, when flight tracking apps showed massive empty airspace over Ukraine with a conspicuous lack of commercial air traffic to make room for the “Ghost of Kyiv”, reports surfaced of Air India flight AI121, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Delhi, India to Frankfurt, Germany.

"The Air India flight AI121 simply barreled through the closed airspace, over the marauding “Ghost of Kyiv”, the Battle of Antonov Airport where the An-225 was reportedly changing hands every four hours depending on which reports you believed, and all the other chaos erupting below," the report mentioned.

The entire plane, its crew and passengers landed safely in Frankfurt a few hours later, in what can be seen as nothing short of a miracle.

Marked in the red circle is the Air India Flight AI121, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying across the closed airspace above Ukraine. (Planefinder via Twitter)

Putin 'ready' to hold talks with Kyiv

In a massive development, Kremlin on Friday announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to hold talks with Kyiv. According to state-run media Sputnik, Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that a Russian diplomatic delegation, including Foreign Ministry, Defence and Administration officials, could be sent to Minsk. This development comes shortly after the Russian President rejected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer for talks, demanding that Kyiv 'surrender' first.

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO. On February 24, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border.