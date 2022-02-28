Amid Russia-Ukraine Talks In Belarus, Moscow Claims Shooting Down Ukrainian Drone

The Russian military on Monday, February 28, claimed that it has shot down a Ukrainian drone. As per the latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, it is clear that the Ukrainians are continuing to fight back. This comes after Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said earlier in the day that the Russian forces continue to break into Kyiv but the situation in the former Soviet nation is still under control. On Sunday, February 28, a Ukrainian drone had destroyed a Russian convoy.

The development comes at a time when the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have begun peace talks in Belarus' Gomel. The Kyiv delegation comprises the Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi while the delegation of Moscow comprises Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

US & allies limit Russia's access to SWIFT banking system

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden is expected to hold a secure call with its European allies on Monday to discuss the coordinated response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US and its European allies have been in discussion about a key financial sanction against Russia, cutting its private banks off the SWIFT payment network, the International domain for global financial transactions, that the European Union believes will cripple the Russian economy.

"11:15 AM [16:15 GMT] the President hosts a secure call with Allies and partners to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's attack on Ukraine and to coordinate our united response," the White House schedule read.

The Russian ruble sank nearly 26% against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Western nations moved to block Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system, AP reported.

EU announces fresh sanctions on Russia

Earlier in the day, President of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen announced fresh sanctions on Russia. As part of the sanctions of the EU, a prohibition has been imposed on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft - no longer being able to fly within the territory of the EU.