As Russia-Ukraine Round 6 Peace Talks End, Negotiator Medinsky Calls It 'constructive'

During a press conference on March 29, Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky announced that the first day of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia was "constructive." Medinsky stated, "as soon as the agreement is prepared," a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might take place.

"The Russian Federation in Istanbul received a clearly formulated position from Ukraine," Medinsky said, adding that Russia will adopt "steps to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine." He further emphasised the significance of reaching a compromise and working on the treaty fast.

Ceasefire, security guarantees discussed during the peace talk

Moreover, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, a ceasefire to end the humanitarian crisis and security guarantees to defend Ukraine from Russia were among the key topics discussed at peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv delegations in Turkey on Tuesday. The 'escalation' of the war, which is now on its 34th day, was also discussed, according to Mykhailo Podolyak. One of the topics covered, he claimed, was the continuation of 'violation of the norms of war,' though he didn't divulge many details.

The peace negotiations held today are the two warring countries' first face-to-face meeting in nearly three weeks. The event commenced with a "cold welcome" and no handshake between the two parties, Ukrainian television reported. Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both parties to put an end to this tragedy as his country hosted the crucial talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," Erdogan said.