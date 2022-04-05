At UNSC, Russia Asks Why Moscow's Request For Meeting Was Rejected; UK Responds

Russian ambassador to the United Nation, Vasily Nebenzya on Tuesday asked why Moscow's request for a meeting on Monday to discuss Ukraine's situation was rejected. He claimed that the United Kingdom, which presently holds the rotating stewardship on the council, cleared the offer to allow a meeting on the Bucha massacre.

"We requested emergency meetings on April 3 and 4 but you refused them... this is an outrageous situation. I'd like to ask on what basis do you feel you can act in such an outrageous way?... We demand an explanation" Nebenzya told UNSC.

"Don't you know that if you don't agree with our proposal, you should've convened a meeting and put forward the issue of the advisability of holding a meeting for a vote? During our presidency, we didn't refuse a single time to convene any of the 6 meetings on Ukraine," the Russian envoy further added.

In response, UK ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward asserted that Russia's claim was not true. She said the UN gave Moscow notice stating a meeting could go forward but it made logic to do this alongside the session already scheduled for Tuesday.

'Corpses in Bucha that didn't exist before the Russian troops arrived'

Prior to the UNSC meeting, Nebenzya claimed that the corpses in Bucha didn't exist when the Russian troops left.

"The Bucha provocation is horrifying and brings back the nightmares of World War II. Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that this incident justifies any uncivilised response. By this basically, he confirmed that Kyiv considers genocide a matter towards warfare.

"The corpses in Bucha that didn't exist before the Russian troops arrived ... er, er, left, sorry - before they left," the UN envoy said.

It is pertinent to note that Russia has been denying owning up to war crimes in Bucha ever since the claims surfaced. Russia's Defence Ministry on Sunday said that "not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military", and Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov described the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.”