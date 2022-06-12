Last Updated:

Football, Farming And Reflections: Ukrainians Go About Their Lives Amid War With Russia

Russia's war on Ukraine has now continued for 15 weeks. On Saturday, the British Ministry of Defence said Russia is using Soviet-era and more lethal weapons.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Russia-Ukraine War
1/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian farmers work in Soledar, Bakhmut Raion, and Donetsk Oblast. The Zelenskyy government has accused Russia of deliberately annihilating agricultural lands. 

Russia-Ukraine War
2/10
Image: AP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to a report close to the front line in the Donetsk region of Ukraine as Russia's invasion continues.

Russia-Ukraine War
3/10
Image: AP

A man sits with a child at Natalka Park in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. 

Russia-Ukraine War
4/10
Image: AP

A man looks at buildings destroyed during Russian attacks on Borodyanka, Bucha Raion of Kyiv Oblast. It was in Bucha that Ukrainians first found mass graves. 

Russia-Ukraine War
5/10
Image: AP

Children in train guard uniforms wait for the departure of a children's train in Kyiv. Over 14 million people have fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24. 

Russia-Ukraine War
6/10
Image: AP

Fans in Kyiv are seen cheering for Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scoring the team's opening goal at a World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match against Scotland.  

Russia-Ukraine War
7/10
Image: AP

A dog walks past shells used by a Ukrainian artillery unit in Donetsk. The eastern Donbas has become the latest target of President Vladimir Putin's troops. 

Russia-Ukraine War
8/10
Image: AP

A resident sits on a sofa amid the rubble of a destroyed house after a Russian missile strike in Druzhkivka. 

Russia-Ukraine War
9/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian woman holds her granddaughter's doll that she recovered from her destroyed home following Russian shelling. The war has left thousands homeless. 

Russia-Ukraine War
10/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian kid dressed as a soldier plays with a toy gun on the outskirts of Kyiv. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Russian invasion, Ukrainians live
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Europe turns to coal mines as fuel prices skyrocket amid Russian-Ukraine war

In Pics: Europe turns to coal mines as fuel prices skyrocket amid Russian-Ukraine war
In Pics: Italy's small fashion producers bearing brunt of embargoes imposed on Russia

In Pics: Italy's small fashion producers bearing brunt of embargoes imposed on Russia