Football, Farming And Reflections: Ukrainians Go About Their Lives Amid War With Russia

Ukrainian farmers work in Soledar, Bakhmut Raion, and Donetsk Oblast. The Zelenskyy government has accused Russia of deliberately annihilating agricultural lands.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to a report close to the front line in the Donetsk region of Ukraine as Russia's invasion continues.
A man looks at buildings destroyed during Russian attacks on Borodyanka, Bucha Raion of Kyiv Oblast. It was in Bucha that Ukrainians first found mass graves.
Children in train guard uniforms wait for the departure of a children's train in Kyiv. Over 14 million people have fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.
Fans in Kyiv are seen cheering for Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scoring the team's opening goal at a World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match against Scotland.
A dog walks past shells used by a Ukrainian artillery unit in Donetsk. The eastern Donbas has become the latest target of President Vladimir Putin's troops.
A resident sits on a sofa amid the rubble of a destroyed house after a Russian missile strike in Druzhkivka.
A Ukrainian woman holds her granddaughter's doll that she recovered from her destroyed home following Russian shelling. The war has left thousands homeless.
