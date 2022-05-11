In Pics | Plight Of Civilians Continues As Russia-Ukraine War Shows No Sign Of End

Quick links:
At the Lviv state regional perinatal centre in western Ukraine, Natalya Suhotsha, 24, looks at her 2-day-old baby twin girls, Zlata and Sophia. She had run away from Irpin, a town on outskirts of Kyiv
At the Lviv state regional perinatal centre in western Ukraine, Kateryna Galmalova, a 32-week pregnant woman displaced from Mykolaiv, walks in the bomb bunker as the air sirens go off.
An Azov Special Forces Regiment serviceman, injured during fighting against Russian forces, is shown in this photo given by the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office.
Unexploded devices were discovered after Russian forces shelled Maksymilyanivka, Ukraine, according to a sign that reads "Mines"
In Bahmut, Ukraine, a Ukrainian serviceman inspects a scene following a Russian attack. Russia bombarded Ukraine's crucial southern port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials reported Tuesday.
In Maksymilyanivka, Ukraine, a Ukrainian serviceman speaks with a local resident after demining the residential area following Russian forces' firing.
In Adamivka, near Slovyansk, Donetsk area, Ukraine, children wait for supper in the Orthodox Skete in honour of St. John of Shanghai.
In Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, destroyed Russian military vehicles lie in a waste dump. Several civilians were killed while attempting to flee a frontline village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
In Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, a local resident rides his bike by a wrecked Russian military truck. Further, unexploded bombs were detonated by Ukrainian deminers in Donetsk.
