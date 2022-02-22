Reiterating its stand on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India wants a solution through talks and peace to be established. Following the diplomatic talks between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Singh expressed hope that the two sides would find an amicable solution to de-escalate the tensions.

"I am sure a solution will emerge following talks between Russian President Putin and US President Biden. India is in favour of maintaining international peace," said Singh, commenting on the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier today, India called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution arrives at the earliest.

India 'deeply concerned' over escalation of Russia-Ukraine border conflict

In its statement at the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti expressed "deep concerns" over the recent escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation. He said these developments have the potential to undermine the peace and security of the region.

"We call for restraint on all sides. We are convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties that seek to defuse tensions," said Tirumurti.

He added that the safety and security of civilians, especially of Indians living in Ukraine is essential to the country. "More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," he stressed.

"We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution arrives at the earliest," added Tirumurti.

Tensions escalate after Russia declares support for Ukraine's rebel regions

The emergency "Open" meeting was called at the request of Ukraine, the United States, and six other countries soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - in eastern Ukraine. Both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision.

The Russian President decided on the matter despite repetitive warnings from the West and speculations that Moscow could use the regions as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called his Russian counterpart Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to avert the crisis.