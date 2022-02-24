After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Donbass, Vasily Nebenzya- the Permanent Representative of the country to UN squarely blamed Ukraine for escalating the crisis. Speaking during the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, he contended that Russia's operation was aimed at protecting the lives of people living in Luhansk and Donetsk from heavy shelling by Ukraine. According to him, the action was necessary as the number of ceasefire violations had gone up exponentially.

At the UNSC, Vasily Nebenzya remarked, "Colleagues today, we had an intensive day from the point of view of the discussions on the Ukrainian crisis. I will repeat what I said this morning at the General Assembly. I can only state with regret that taking stock of the day as signalled to Kiev that they need to stop provocations against Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics were not heeded. It appears that Ukrainian colleagues armed and egged on by a host of states are still harbouring the illusion that with the benediction of the Western sponsors, they will be able to achieve a military solution to the problem in Donbass."

"Otherwise, it is difficult to explain the substantial intensification of shelling and acts of diversion in the territory of these Republics. Special Monitoring Mission recorded 2000 cases of violation of the ceasefire regime including almost one and a half thousand explosions. Those living in Donetsk and Luhansk are sheltering in basements. Refugees are still fleeing into Russia. The provocations by the Ukrainian military haven't changed," he elaborated.

Moreover, the diplomat observed that those living in Donbass are simply "pawns" in a geopolitical game focused on weakening Russia. On this occasion, he reiterated that Russia does not aim to occupy Ukraine as alleged by the US and other European countries. Nebenzya argued that Putin took the decision in consonance with Article 51 of the UN charter which allows member states to act in self-defence after an armed attack from another country until the UNSC takes measures to maintain international peace and security.

Special operation declared by President Putin is to protect the people of Ukraine who have been suffering for years. We aim to de-genocide Ukraine... Decision made in line with Article 51 of UN charter... We will analyze the situation (in Ukraine): Russia Rep pic.twitter.com/MKJMDp27uU — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine crisis

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Monday after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Moreover, Russian troops have already entered the aforesaid areas Russian troops to perform so-called "peacekeeping functions". The Russian President's decision was immediately condemned by US President Joe Biden who signed an executive order prohibiting investment in DNR and LNR.

In an address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy affirmed that Russia had violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country. Furthermore, he contended that recognizing the "independence" of Donetsk and Luhansk could imply Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. A few hours earlier, Putin formally declared a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region targeted at demilitarization and denazification of the country. Moreover, he warned other countries of consequences if they tried to interfere in the operation.