Republic At Ukraine-Russia Border: Frontier Towns Reveal Desolation, War Threat Palpable

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, Republic Media Network is bringing in live reports from Hoptivka-Belgorod to provide the on-ground details of what is happening at the borders. As per the latest satellite images accessed by Republic, Russian troops have already encroached into and are stationed in Ukraine's eastern region, even as US President Biden repositions American troops in the Baltic countries neighbouring Russia and reassures that he'll strengthen NATO.

Though the movement of troops has been observed near the borders, both Ukraine and Russia have not openly announced a war. A war-like situation erupted after Russia decided to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area, even as Republic's on-ground coverage showed how Ukrainian shelling has led to civilian lives being lost in the breakaway Donbass.

As the Republic team was on their way to Hoptivka which is located at the borders, closer to Belgorod on the Russian side, the Ukrainian side seemed prepared to counter the Russian invasion. The ground report suggested that the situation is building up as Ukrainian armed vehicles movement was observed.

It is to be noted that the Russian parliament is empowering President Putin to carry out any sort of military action outside the country.

US imposes sanctions on Russia

President Joe Biden on Tuesday, February 22, announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. While as per the Reuters report, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov brushed off the threat of sanctions and said, "We're used to it. We know that sanctions will be imposed anyway, in any case. With or without reason."

Maria Shagina, an international sanctions expert based in Helsinki, quoted in the Washington Post stated that Vladimir Putin does not seem threatened by Biden’s strategy of a slow escalation of sanctions. She suggested the Biden administration shift the red lines to imposing the tough sanctions as it would be late after the full invasion of Ukraine.

If the conflict intensifies, there is a risk of further deterioration of US-Russia relations and if Russia expands its presence in Ukraine or into NATO countries, there will be greater escalation. Russia’s actions have raised wider concerns about its intentions elsewhere in Eastern Europe, and a Russian incursion into a NATO country would solicit a response from the United States as a NATO ally.

