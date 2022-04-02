Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Opens Criminal Case Over Alleged Ukrainian Attack On Belgorod

In a massive development, Russia has filed a criminal case over an airstrike on Belgorod as the Russia-Ukraine war strays into the second month. Russia had launched an investigation into what was claimed to be Ukraine's first act of retaliation against Russia on its own soil. The visuals released on April 1 showed that Ukrainian choppers had flown in and struck an oil field in Belgorod. The airstrike resulted in a number of oil tanks setting ablaze. Reportedly, the fire continued for several hours.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has refused to comment on the attack. It has neither confirmed nor denied it. Parallelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the incident cannot be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for continuing the peace negotiations. Peskov said the attack could hamper future peace talks between the two neighbouring countries.

'154 residential buildings, 27 kindergartens destroyed by Russia': Kyiv

Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that Russian troops have destroyed nearly 154 residential buildings, 20 private properties, 27 kindergartens, as well as 44 schools since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24. As the war transcended into the 38th day, the administration further stated that in the capital city, a team of specialists is currently examining the extent of the damage to the infrastructures.

Ukraine has been putting up a brave fight against Russian forces. A day after Russian forces left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site, the Ukrainian flag is again visible over the plant. As per the officials of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the operating personnel of the station raised it on April 2.

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian economy continues to develop even amid war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, shared a short clip in which he can be seen taking meetings with his Cabinet ministers to ensure that the Ukrainian economy develops even amid war. "We attract our own and partner funds. Consider the transition to a simplified system of taxation. We provide sowing," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.