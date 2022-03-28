Russia Ukraine War Updates LIVE: Kyiv Claims Russia Turned Besieged Mariupol 'into Dust'

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry has urged that Russia must be removed from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 'nuclear terrorism' as they have occupied two Ukrainian nuclear power plants – in Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Earlier in the day, reports stated that Russian troops fired at a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv.

Russia has been accused of risking nuclear disaster by launching attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Europe’s largest, and Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The Russian forces had recently destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone had said. Russia had captured the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war.

