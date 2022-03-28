Russia Ukraine War Updates LIVE: Kyiv Claims Russia Turned Besieged Mariupol 'into Dust'

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Ukrainian Energy Ministry has urged that Russia must be removed from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 'nuclear terrorism' as they have occupied two Ukrainian nuclear power plants – in Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Earlier in the day, reports stated that Russian troops fired at a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv.
Russia has been accused of risking nuclear disaster by launching attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Europe’s largest, and Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The Russian forces had recently destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone had said. Russia had captured the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war.
Providing Ukraine with British tanks “wouldn’t work”, UK Defense Secretary said on Sunday emphasizing that equipment from Soviet era should be repaired instead as it would require less training. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Ben Wallace highlighted that the more “you go up in the sophistication of weapons system, the more training you require to use them.” Therefore, the real focus should be on helping Ukrainians in refurbishing or locating Soviet weaponry that they could use in their fight against Russians.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny has claimed that Russia is shooting staged videos in order to discredit the Ukrainian defence forces. Additionally, Russia is also asking to trust only official sources.
According to Nexta Tv, Neo-Nazis from the organization "Russian National Unity" came out in support of Moscow's forces' actions in Ukraine. It came even though Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine as a way to 'denazify' the neighbouring country.
Image: Nexta Tv
In the latest operational update of 33 days of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian military had claimed that Russian forces have withdrawn from areas surrounding Kyiv after facing significant losses. The general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said that the withdrawal of forces has “significantly decreased” the intensity of Russia’s advance and forced some units to regroup in Belarus.
In an interview published for Russian media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked about the "cultural split" that has taken place towards Russians among Ukrainians. He said, "A global historical and cultural split took place during this month. It’s not just a war, I think it’s much worse.”
"I think this is the worst disappointment that has happened. Disappointment that turned into hatred of the nations. I have no answer as to how it can be returned, there is no answer as to whether it will ever return," he also said.
The Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs has said that Russian forces have turned the captured city of Mariupol 'into dust' and termed the present humanitarian crisis in the region as 'catastrophic'. The ministry said on Monday, "While Mariupol besieged and bombed, people fight to survive. The humanitarian situation in the city is catastrophic. Russian Armed Forces is turning the city into dust".
While #Mariupol besieged and bombed, people fight to survive. The humanitarian situation in the city is catastrophic. #Russian Armed Forces is turning the city into dust.— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 28, 2022
Save Mariupol!#closeUAskyNOW#StandWithUkraine #StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/wI21IhKdRn