Russia Ukraine War LIVE: UK Defence Secy Calls Putin 'man In A Cage He Built Himself'

Ukrainian armed forces have liberated at least 11 settlements in the Kherson region and seized trophy equipment.
In the latest national address published late Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We endured much more than the enemy expected. They said - three or five days. They thought that this would be enough for them to seize our entire state. And it’s already 36. And we are standing. And we will continue to fight."
Ukraine’s state power company has alleged that Russian forces, who had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, began leaving the facility after soldiers contracted “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site. In an update published on Telegram late Thursday, Ukraine’s state agency in charge of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Energoatom said, "According to the staff of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, there are currently no outsiders at the NPP site."
"It will be recalled that today the Russian occupation forces left the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the satellite city of Slavutych," it added.
Additionally, Energoatom claimed Russian troops had dug in the forest inside the exclusion zone, around the NPP which witnessed the 1986 nuclear disaster. The state agency said, "It should be noted that the information about fortifications and trenches that the [Russians] built right in the Red Forest, the most polluted in the entire Exclusion Zone, was also confirmed".
Energoatom added, "So it is not surprising that the occupiers received significant doses of radiation and panicked at the first sign of illness. And it manifested itself very quickly.”
After US President Joe Biden stated that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin appears to be "self-isolated", UK defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that the Kremlin leader is “not the force he used to be”.
In a conversation with Sky News, Wallace said, "President Putin is not the force he used to be. He is now a man in a cage he built himself. He’s isolated."
"His army is exhausted, he has suffered significant losses. The reputation of this great army of Russia has been trashed. He has not only got to live with the consequences of what he is doing to Ukraine, but he has also got to live with the consequences of what he has done to his own army," he also said.
Irked by EU’s actions, Russia on Thursday even said that it would expand the list of European Union figures from entering the nation. In view of Western sanctions, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, “The restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures as well as the vast majority of members of the European Parliament promoting anti-Russian policies”.
Additionally, others include “high-ranking officials… as well as public figures and media workers who are personally responsible for promoting illegal anti-Russian sanctions, inciting Russophobic sentiment and infringing the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population,” the ministry added.
Amid escalating the Russia-Ukraine war with no concrete ceasefire agreement in sight, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be the first leader of an EU body to travel to Ukraine since Russia launched its ‘special’ military operation in late February. No other details of Metsola’s visit to the war-torn nation have been revealed yet “due to security concerns”, a European Parliament official told CNN.
In a speech earlier this week, the European parliament’s president had called it “important for the European Parliament to support Ukraine’s aspiration to be a candidate country for accession”.On Thursday, Metsola even posted a photo of herself with the caption “On my way to Kyiv”.
While EU authorities have jointly shown support to Kyiv in the war with Moscow, it is also pertinent to note that the European parliament’s president’s visit to Ukraine comes just ahead of a ‘global pledging event’; for Ukraine. On April 9, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will jointly organise the global pledging event aimed to raise funds for internally displaced Ukrainians and refugees. In a Twitter post on March 28, EU Commission President said, “The people of Ukraine need all our support - and they need it now.”
