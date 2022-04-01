Russia Ukraine War LIVE: UK Defence Secy Calls Putin 'man In A Cage He Built Himself'

Ukraine’s state power company has alleged that Russian forces, who had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, began leaving the facility after soldiers contracted “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site. In an update published on Telegram late Thursday, Ukraine’s state agency in charge of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Energoatom said, "According to the staff of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, there are currently no outsiders at the NPP site."

"It will be recalled that today the Russian occupation forces left the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the satellite city of Slavutych," it added.

Additionally, Energoatom claimed Russian troops had dug in the forest inside the exclusion zone, around the NPP which witnessed the 1986 nuclear disaster. The state agency said, "It should be noted that the information about fortifications and trenches that the [Russians] built right in the Red Forest, the most polluted in the entire Exclusion Zone, was also confirmed".