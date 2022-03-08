Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Army Fuel Trucks Destroyed By Ukrainians In Pryluky

In the latest video accessed by Republic TV, Ukrainian media has claimed that a large convoy of Russian army fuel tanks have been destroyed near the Pryluky area in the Chernihiv region. Visuals suggest that there has been an attack on these vehicles which appear to be old tanks on their way to join the convoy.

The 13th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has begun as the enemy force appears to be stalled on its northern front, while in the south, things have slowed down. For Russian forces, logistics remain a major issue and Ukraine's military seems to be taking advantage of that, attacking rear logistics routes whose vehicles are not heavily armored or all that well defended.

In a related update, the UK Ministry of Defence informed, "Ukrainian resistance against a Russian offensive towards Kyiv endures around the nearby towns of Hostomel, Bucha, Vorzel, and Irpin". It further stated that Russia has continued to directly target evacuation corridors, killing several civilians whilst trying to evacuate Irpin. Due to intensified fighting in the town, it has reportedly been without heat, water, or electricity for several days.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 07 March 2022



Russia announces ceasefire in 5 Ukrainian cities

Russia has declared a new ceasefire from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday, indicating to allow safe evacuations of civilians from corridors including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkov, and Chernigov. While Ukraine is yet to formally confirm the ceasefire proposal.

"Russia declares a ceasefire from 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors: from Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel," Russian media statement read.

On Monday, Russia had declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 am Moscow time to allow safe evacuations of civilians, while major clashes were reported between the two forces in Luhansk.

Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier on Monday, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus which was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. As a negotiator from Kyiv spoke of "positive results", Russia disagreed on the outcome and said their expectations were "not fulfilled".

