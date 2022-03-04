Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Footage Shows Ukrainian Forces Leaving Donbass Villages

As Russian troops continue to rain missiles and bombs on Ukrainian cities, making inroads into Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence shared footage showing Ukrainian armed forces leaving the Donbass region, as per Russian news outlet, Russia Today. The video also shows the Russian military reportedly coming to the aid of people and providing them food and water. The video accessed by the news outlet shows damaged tanks, abandoned US-made anti-tank Javelins on the highway as well as a number of outposts used by the retreating forces.

With the video shared by the Russian Ministry of Defence and news outlet Russia Today, Russia is trying to establish its own propaganda to assert that the Donbass region is abandoned by Ukrainian armed forces and it is the Russian troops who are coming to the aid of people. The video shared by Russia Today, however, is partially true as several visuals have shown several Ukrainian cities, including those in the Donbass, facing heavy Russian shelling.

Ukraine claims Russia suffered heavy losses in Gostomel

Meanwhile, a video from Gostomel shared by the Ukrainian media shows the Russian military suffered a heavy blow as they confronted the Ukrainian armed forces. The video shows the equipment of the Russian Federation on the roads and highways and several corpses. The video alleges heavy Russian casualties in the area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. On the 9th day of the war, the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after a fierce gun battle. Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) issued a statement that a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished by 6.20 am (Ukraine Time). SNRIU said that the fire, due to heavy shelling by the Russian troops was localised on an area of 2,000 square meters. Security footage from the plant's main gate showed the Russian military engaged in active combat at the entrance of the site. The video also showed a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire! pic.twitter.com/P46YxKZZ0W — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 4, 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned that if the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant "blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl". While Ukraine's President Zelenskyy called for a ceasefire in an emergency address.