Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Media Accuses Kyiv Of Shooting Down Two Romanian Aircraft

Almost a week after two Romanian military aircraft crashed near the Ukrainian border, Russia has now claimed that the Ukrainian air defence systems had shot down the plane and the helicopter of the Romanian Air Force mistaking it for Russian missiles. As reported by the Russian media, analysis of the accident during which the fighter jet and a military helicopter were taken down at 95 km from the southwestern border of Ukraine still continues.

Along with this, Russia has also claimed that the incident took place due to poor training and lack of combat experience among the Ukrainian forces as their anti-aircraft gunners mistook these air targets for Russian missiles.

Concerning the same, Romania has sought details from Ukraine and asked the General Staff of Ukraine for data on the use of the S-300PS air defense system, the elements of which were found in the remains of the downed MiG-21 in the area.

Romanian aircraft crashes near Ukrainian border

The incident took place last week on Wednesday when the Romanian MiG-21 fighter jet and the IAR-330 Puma helicopter crashed in the Dobruja region of Romania bordering Ukraine killing several military personnel. As reported by the Romanian media, the military helicopter was conducting a search and rescue operation for the fighter jet when it was taken down on the same evening and five crew members who were onboard also lost their lives in the same.

The tragedy took place at a time when there have been multiple air police missions taking place in Romania amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. In this regard, NATO countries have been also sending fighter aircraft to participate in such missions in Romania.

Russia-Ukraine war: Day 14

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 14 on Wednesday, the Russian forces continue to advance their military operations in the country's eastern as well as central regions nearing capital Kyiv. Following this, an air alert has been also declared in and around Kyiv, and residents have been urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible, reported AP.

On the other hand, as the evacuation measures are presently underway, around two million civilians including mostly women and children have fled Ukraine in the wake of the Russian assault. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been also calling upon expanding the humanitarian corridors. This comes at a time when the United States has announced a ban on Russian oil imports in a bid to retaliate for Russia's war on Ukraine.

