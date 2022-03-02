Russia Warns NATO Over Arms Supplies To Ukraine; 'no Guarantee There Won't Be Incidents'

Quick links:
Image: AP
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has been supplying the latter with arms to counter Russian aggression. Though NATO countries are not directly involved in the war in order to avoid a direct conflict with Russia and any possible nuclear provocation, they have been arming Ukraine with a formidable arsenal of military equipment. The move has irked Russia which has now hinted that incidents with NATO are not unlikely owing to its military support for Ukraine. Russian state media Sputnik quoting the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Moscow has expressed that it does not guarantee that there will be no incidents with NATO over its arms supplies to Ukraine.
"No guarantees there will be no incidents with NATO in light of arms supplies to Ukraine," reported Sputnik quoting Russia's foreign ministry.
#BREAKING | Russia issues warning to NATO, saying 'No guarantees of no incidents with NATO' after NATO's military aid and arms supply to Ukraine. Tune in to watch non-stop rolling coverage on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, here: https://t.co/fB2bMc5BbU pic.twitter.com/6Ar0aNohqF— Republic (@republic) March 2, 2022
Earlier on Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg avered that every inch of its members’ territory will be defended. Condeming the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Stoltenberg urged Russia to withdraw its troops and engage in diplomatic negotiations to improve the region's situation. However, NATO members, mainly the United States and the United Kingdom have repeatedly asserted that the military alliance will not engage in a conflict with Russia.
"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine," US President Joe Biden said in his first State of the Union address in the US House chamber while adding, "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East,"
"I want to make it amply clear, no room for miscalculation and misunderstanding. Article 5 of NATO is sacrosanct. We do not seek conflict with Russia. NATO is a defensive alliance and for any NATO member to get involved actively in conflict is a huge step that is not contemplated by any member. That is not the agenda," said UK PM Boris Johnson
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates