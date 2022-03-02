Russia Warns NATO Over Arms Supplies To Ukraine; 'no Guarantee There Won't Be Incidents'

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has been supplying the latter with arms to counter Russian aggression. Though NATO countries are not directly involved in the war in order to avoid a direct conflict with Russia and any possible nuclear provocation, they have been arming Ukraine with a formidable arsenal of military equipment. The move has irked Russia which has now hinted that incidents with NATO are not unlikely owing to its military support for Ukraine. Russian state media Sputnik quoting the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Moscow has expressed that it does not guarantee that there will be no incidents with NATO over its arms supplies to Ukraine.

"No guarantees there will be no incidents with NATO in light of arms supplies to Ukraine," reported Sputnik quoting Russia's foreign ministry.

NATO chief urges Russia to 'stop the war'

Earlier on Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg avered that every inch of its members’ territory will be defended. Condeming the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Stoltenberg urged Russia to withdraw its troops and engage in diplomatic negotiations to improve the region's situation. However, NATO members, mainly the United States and the United Kingdom have repeatedly asserted that the military alliance will not engage in a conflict with Russia.