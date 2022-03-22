Russian Convoy Advances Towards Devastated Kharkiv As War Enters Day 27 | WATCH

As Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city continues to witness large-scale devastation ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war 27 days ago, Republic has accessed the latest visuals, showing a Russian convoy advancing towards the city. The convoy is said to be an automobiles supply tanks of the Russian troops. Several videos have been released from both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, showing the ground situation as shelling continues to take place in big cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Mariupol. This comes at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated calls to hold direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, dubbing it "key to ending the war".

On the other hand, authorities in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv said at least five civilians have been killed in the latest Russian shelling. Regional police in Kharkiv said the victims of the Russian artillery attack early on Sunday included a 9-year-old boy.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy speaks to Pope Francis

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday informed that he talked to Pope Francis about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. He said that the mediating role of people in the crisis would be appreciated.

"Talked to Pope Francis. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Ukraine asks international community to 'immediately react' to illegal displacement of children

Ukrainian diplomats are calling on the international community to "immediately react" to the illegal displacement of children by Russia from the occupied districts of the Donetsk Region and Luhansk Region. Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry has accused Russia of "illegally" deporting more than 2,000 Ukrainian children from certain areas of the Donetsk Region and Luhansk Region.

“The facts of the abduction of children, as well as hundreds of other facts of crimes committed by Russian occupiers against civilians in Ukraine are being thoroughly investigated by law enforcement agencies. The perpetrators of these crimes will be brought to justice,” the ministry stressed.