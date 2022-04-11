UK To Equip Ukraine With 'lethal' Harpoon Anti-ship Missile Systems To Combat Russia

In a bid to help Ukraine combat the Russian war, the United Kingdom (UK) government is set to send sea-skimming Harpoon anti-ship missile systems under its latest military aid dispatch to the war-torn nation. The announcement was made by UK on Saturday.

According to information accessed by Republic TV, Britain's shipment of new weapons support is aimed to bog down the Russian Black Sea fleet blockading Ukraine's coasts. The announcement of the Harpoon missile systems to Ukraine comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in embattled Kyiv on Saturday (April 9).

Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.



We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign. pic.twitter.com/KNY0Nm6NQ3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022

What are Harpoon missiles?

A Harpoon anti-ship missile system is developed and manufactured by McDonnell Douglas, which is now the Boeing Defence, Spade, and Security). The interceptor is an all-weather, over-the-horizon and anti-ship type, which has the capability to blitz warships at a range of more than 80 miles.

First deployed in 1977, a Harpoon has a low-level, sea-skimming cruise and uses an active radar terminal homing and flies just above the water to evade defences. Considered as one of the world's most successful anti-ship missiles, it is in service with the armed forces of more than 30 countries.

UK pledges new military aid to Ukraine

The latest 'lethal' military shipment to Ukraine is also said to include 120 armoured vehicles, including tracked armoured personnel carriers known as Spartans. The vehicles were first entered into service in 1978.

Shortly after PM Boris Johnson's surprise in-person visit in a "show of unwavering support for the people", the UK government on Saturday pledged new military assistance for Kyiv. Downing Street on Saturday announced that Britain would provide armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems "in addition to the £100 million worth of high-grade military equipment announced on Friday."

In a statement following the announcement, the British government informed, "The new support will include more anti-tank missiles and air defence systems, as well as loitering munitions and non-lethal aid like helmets, body armour, and night-vision goggles."

Other important military equipment supplies would include:

More than 800 more NLAW anti-tank missiles

Additional Javelin anti-tank systems

Additional loitering munitions

Additional Starstreak air defence systems

Additional non-lethal aid including ballistic helmets, body armour and night-vision goggles

Boris Johnson during his meeting with Zelenskyy vowed to bolster defensive aid to ensure 'Putin's failure'. The package comes atop £350 million in military aid and around £400 million in economic and humanitarian support that the UK has already provided to Ukraine.

The latest assistance has been designed in consultation with Ukraine Armed Forces aimed to meet the military needs amid the all-out Russian assault.

(Image: AP)