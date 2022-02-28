Heavy bombardment was reported in Bugas near Mariupol amid Russia's military offensive against Ukraine. In addition to Kyiv, Russian forces appeared to focus on the war-hit country's economically vital coastal areas, from near the Black Sea port of Odesa in the west to beyond the Azov Sear port of Mariupol in the east.

Ukrainian troops in Mariupol safeguarded bridges and stopped people from the shoreline amid worries the Russian navy could launch an assault from the sea.

In the clip, heavy shelling can be seen in Bugas. On Sunday, a six-year-old girl was mortally injured in Russian shelling. She was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Russa-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on Thursday. While the exact death toll is unclear, the United Nations human rights chief said that 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded, warning that the figure was likely extensive undercount. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that at least 16 children were among the dead. More than 500,000 people have fled the country since the invasion, another UN official said Monday among millions who have left their homes.

Currently, both countries are holding peace negotiations. Ukraine has demanded the withdrawal of all Russian troops and an immediate ceasefire. Moscow's motives are unknown.

As Russia attacks Ukraine, West retaliates

The West has reacted sharply to Moscow's attack with several sanctions. The US has frozen assets of the Russian central bank and also sanctioned state investment fund. Several countries have also shut their airspace for Russian planes.

On Sunday, the EU also closed its airspace for Russian aircraft. "They won't be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that "Kremlin's media machine in EU" like Russia Today and Sputnik will be banned.