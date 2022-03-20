Amid the Russian aggression, Ukraine fired an OTR-21 Tochka ballistic missile in the port of Berdyansk, which is in the southern part of Ukraine. Local reports claim that the missile was intercepted by Russian air defence before it could reach the intended target. The Russian forces have stated that Ukraine is firing its limited stockpile over the front lines as well as in cities and villages where Russian troops are very few.

A video was circulated featuring the remains of the Ukrainian OTR-21 ballistic missile in the civilian port of Berdyansk. The experts suggest that the destruction could have been catastrophic had the missile not been intercepted by the Russian air defence. In the meanwhile, Russia says that Kyiv wants to use as many missiles as possible now before Russian aircraft destroy the remaining launchers and missiles in transit or storage.

Ukrainian forces launched a Tochka-U tactical missile in Donetsk on March 14

Earlier on March 14, Ukrainian forces launched a Tochka-U tactical missile onto a Donetsk apartment building, killing 20 people, including children. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin stated the missile was intercepted over an area controlled by Russian-backed forces but some of the missile remains fell near the city centre, according to Russia's TASS news agency. Pushilin also said that had the missile not been shot down, the death toll would have been far higher, according to Eurasian Times.

Moscow recognised the breakaway territories of eastern Ukraine - the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic, as sovereign entities. On February 21, three days before the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed soldiers in these areas.

Tochka missile

Tochka is also known as the SS-21 Scarab. It is a mobile short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) that was developed during the Cold War to replace the FROG series on the battlefield, according to Eurasian Times. Its most recent Tochka-U model can transport a variety of warheads weighing up to 1,000 pounds over a range of up to 120 kilometres. It can be launched as a ballistic missile or as a cruise missile.

Image: AP