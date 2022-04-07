Zelenskyy Addresses Greek Parliament; Reiterates Demand For Arms & Aid To Rescue Mariupol

Addressing lawmakers in the Greece Parliament on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged MPs to utilise their influence as European Union members to revive the war-ravaged nation. Mentioning the ordeal of people besieged in shelling in Mariupol, Zelenskyy reiterated his request for ammunition to defend his homeland. The embattled leader stated that solely sanctions on prominent Russian financial institutions will not help. "All Russian banks should be blocked as well as all Russian tankers," he said.

Referring to Mariupol and stating that the city is 'almost completely destroyed', Zelenskyy said that he sought to use the MPs' influence to 'organise the salvation of Mariupol'.

Rescue people of Mariupol: Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeals to Greek Parliament

"Because this war unleashed by Russia is the worst ever," he added while mentioning the 'ancient' linkage between Greece and Mariupol. He quoted the battle cry 'Freedom or Death' used by Greeks in the 1821 war of independence and drew parallels with Ukraine's struggle against Russia.

"We have to find every person displaced by Russians," the Ukrainian President said while telling Greek MPs that Ukraine's resistance is a part of their identity. Furthermore, Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to Greece for aiding in military and humanitarian assistance.

Russia-Ukraine war

On the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation,' Putin's troops set forth explosions and bombings across Ukraine on February 24. Dismissing all international orders and warnings, the Kremlin continued its offensives and caused fear across Kyiv over its highly-anticipated alliance with NATO.

As days passed and countries announced heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, an unperturbed Putin initiated incessant military offensives in Kyiv for weeks. While the world outpoured solidarity with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President urged civilians to pick up arms and combat Russians.

The United Nations, during the second week of March, had announced that over 3.4 million residents of Ukraine had been displaced already and Europe witnessed the largest refugee influx in its history since World War II.

Also, while the UN repeatedly urged Putin to call it quits and retract forces, Putin averred that his forces' primary objective was to 'put Ukraine's military infrastructure out of operation'.

However, thousands of civilians, including women and children, were bombarded while Putin tried to realise his motives. Subsequently, the international community has equipped Kyiv with artillery and weapons along with monetary aid.

At present though, Russian forces are said to have withdrawn from areas near the capital city of Kyiv, while Ukraine is bracing for a full-fledged conquest of the east.