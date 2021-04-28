Everything US' Dr Anthony Fauci Said About India's Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine: A Must-watch

Even as previous reports and attempts at politicisation poured scorn and doubted the efficacy of India’s indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, America’s top pandemic expert and White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the jabs can “neutralise 617 variant” of the novel coronavirus or B.1.617 or the ‘double mutant’ strain. After India approved Bharat Biotech’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine amid the pandemic before the full results of the phase 3 clinical trials were out, BBC cited health watchdog All India Drug Action Network saying it was “shocked” and raised “intense concerns” over the absence of efficacy data. Similarly, a number of Opposition politicians also criticised the vaccine, using shocking offhanded remarks to belittle the work of the scientists who worked so hard to produce the vaccine in record time.

However, all speculations were put to rest on April 27 when Fauci hailed Covaxin’s potency, and even in the weeks before this, Covaxin was winning many plaudits for its effectiveness. The Prime Minister was also administered Covaxin, an incomparable backing amid the political criticism.

What Dr Anthony Fauci said about Covaxin

"This is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data, was looking at convalescent Sera of COVID-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the 617 variant," Fauci said.

"So, despite the real difficulty that we're seeing in India, vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this," he added.

All about Covaxin, efforts to malign its efficacy

Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, Covaxin was approved for emergency use on January 3. Earlier, trial results had also revealed that the vaccine was 78% efficient against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. The efficacies of all COVID-19 vaccines were subjected to uncertainties with the emergence of new, more infectious variants but Covaxin has proved to neutralise most of them, as per the ICMR, and now Dr Fauci.

Earlier, the New York Times also said on April 27 that Covaxin works by teaching the immune system of the recipient to make antibodies against the coronavirus and those antibodies then attach themselves to viral proteins. The government had also told the Lok Sabha that the need to change the composition of Covaxin was not necessary keeping in mind the efficacy of the vaccine against mutant variants. Presently, there are at least five mutations of the virus in India including the ‘double mutant’ strain, two UK variants and one South African and Brazilian variant each.

While Covaxin has now been confirmed efficacious and has already been administered in India in increasing numbers, in January this year, there were several efforts to malign the jab. As soon as it was approved, All India Drug Action Network reportedly said that it was “baffled to understand the scientific logic" to approve "an incompletely studied vaccine". Whereas some of these criticisms were on understandable scientific grounds, politicians latched on, making wholly unnecessary remarks.

Chairman of Bharat Biotech, Krishna Ella, at the time had also clarified that the approval of Covaxin had not been rushed. He said, “Under Indian laws, we can get emergency approval for the vaccine based on fulfilling five parameters after Phase 2 trials. That is what has happened with our vaccine. So it is not a premature approval.” Despite the repeated clarification and proof of the efficacy, netas had questioned the government’s decision to not release the data on efficacy for peer review.

Even Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had denounced the “politics” practised by the prominent opposition leaders for failing to "applaud" the country's "prowess" in locally producing a vaccine. India makes at least 60% of global vaccines and previously UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lauded India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising Coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials.

Image credits: AP/PTI

