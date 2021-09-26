IN PICS: California Wildfires Destroy Forests, Prompt Mass Evacuations As Blazes Grow

Quick links:
Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn fire burns north of Redding, California.
California firefighters try to douse flames from the Fawn fire as it approaches a residential house.
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to the emergency fire services.
Line safety director Joe Labak marks a falling branch hazard in the Trail of 100 Giants of Sequoia National Forest, California, as the Windy Fire burns on September 25.
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest.
Martin Diky's home completely wrapped in fire-resistant material to protect the property against the approaching Caldor Fire.