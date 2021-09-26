Last Updated:

IN PICS: California Wildfires Destroy Forests, Prompt Mass Evacuations As Blazes Grow

California wildfires: Thousands of people were asked to evacuate as firefighters struggle to douse flames raging across an area of over 22 square kilometres

California wildfire
Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn fire burns north of Redding, California.

Flames consume a house in California
Flames consume a house near Shasta County, California on Thursday. 

California firefighters
California firefighters try to douse flames from the Fawn fire as it approaches a residential house.

A helicopter drops water on the Fawn Fire
A helicopter sprays water to control the Fawn fire, north of Redding on September 24.

Firefighter Ron Burias
Firefighter Ron Burias battles to douse the Fawn fire on September 25. 

Family donates their motorhome
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to the emergency fire services. 

California wildfire
Line safety director Joe Labak marks a falling branch hazard in the Trail of 100 Giants of Sequoia National Forest, California, as the Windy Fire burns on September 25.

Flames lick up a tree
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest.

Home wrapped in fire-resistant material
Martin Diky's home completely wrapped in fire-resistant material to protect the property against the approaching Caldor Fire.

Fire-resistant wrap
Fire-resistant wrap covers a historic welcome sign as the KNP Complex fire burns in Sequoia National Park. 

