Published 08:22 IST, February 12th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE Updates: NCW Summons Samay, BeerBiceps, Issue Raised In Parliament
Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE: The perverted, filthy comments made by BeerBiceps have sparked nationwide outrage with multiple complaints filed against the YouTuber and Samay Raina. Several celebrities and politicians have condemned the show and the use of profanity in it.
Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE: On January 9, several clips from Samay Raina's show went viral in which the comedians and influencers could be heard using profane language, making sexual inferences, asking incestuous questions and promoting stereotypes. A particular question by Ranveer Allahbadia, the YouTuber popularly known as BeerBiceps, regarding parental intercourse did not sit well with social media users. This led to a widespread criticism with calls for a ban and boycott of the influencer as well as India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of I & B intervened and YouTube was forced to take down the episode. Several summons have also been issued for Samay Raina and other notable guests on the show.
Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy Latest Update: Following the massive backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia saw a subsequent slump in followers on his social media. It is also said that the YouTuber lost out on major commercial deals and notable names like B Praak have pulled out of making an appearance in his upcoming podcasts. On February 10, BeerBiceps took to his social media account to issue an apology. In his video, the influencer noted that comedy is not his forte and the comments he made were not just unfunny but also ‘inappropriate’. However, the half-hearted apology did little to move netizens and demands of boycotting him only grew stronger.
FIRs have been filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other panellists including ‘Rebel Kid’ Apurva Mukhija in Maharashtra, Guwahati along with complaints in other states. NCW has issued summons for the influencers to appear for questioning on February 17. Meanwhile, the episode has been taken down from YouTube and a thorough check is being done on other episodes in a bid to remove them from the public platform as well.
08:21 IST, February 12th 2025
Maharashtra Cyber Department files FIR against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia
Maharashtra Cyber Department on Tuesday registered an FIR against YouTube reality show India's Got Latent, which is facing criticism over crude comments made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, a police official said. Summonses were sent to about 30 guests who participated in the show from the first episode till now, he said. According to the official, the Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought the removal of all episodes -- total 18 -- of the comedy show. During its probe, the Cyber Department found that participants and others associated with the show, including guests, were seen using "vulgar and obscene" language in the programme. It has shortlisted such people, including judges of the show and guests, he said.
08:19 IST, February 12th 2025
Mumbai Police reaches Ranveer Allahbadia's residence
Even though Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his comments, the Mumbai police have commenced an enquiry into the matter. 5 personnel from the police arrived at the YouTuber's Bayview apartment in Mumbai and questioned the neighbourhood on February 11. The police are also likely to summon Samay Raina at the Khar police station to record his statement.
08:17 IST, February 12th 2025
YouTube forced to take down controversial India's Got Latent episode
Several complaints were filed by various government bodies seeking action against Ranveer Allahbadia after his objectionable remarks on India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had sought for the episode and the clips to be removed from the social media platform. Finally, YouTube has reportedly taken action in the matter.
08:15 IST, February 12th 2025
B Praak cancels appearance on BeerBiceps podcast amid row
Taking to his Instagram handle, B Praak shared a video in which he can be heard saying, "I was about to go for a podcast on BeerBiceps and we cancelled that because of the kind of pathetic thinking, and the kind of words used on Samay Raina's show." "This is not our Indian culture. What kind of things you are sharing about your parents? Is this comedy? This is not at all comedy. This cannot be stand-up comedy. Teaching people cuss words! I do not understand what generation is this. A Sardarji also comes on the show. Sardarji, you know you are a Sikh, do these things look good? What kind of teachings are you giving? He even puts clips on his Instagram, saying - Yes I abuse, what is the problem with that? Well, we do have a problem with that," he added.
08:14 IST, February 12th 2025
Ranveer issues half-hearted apology following India's Got Latent row
On February 10, a day after clips from India's Got Latent went viral, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology video. The influencer simply said that the statements he made on the show were ‘not funny or cool’. He also stressed that he meant no disrespect to family and that his podcast is heard by people of all ages, so he should have used his reach better.
08:12 IST, February 12th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia loses followers, brand deals over filthy, lewd comments
As of January 31, BeerBiceps had a subscriber base of 10.5 million. However, following the controversy, the numbers have plummeted to 8.1 million as of February 10. The sharp decline reflects growing public discontent, with several netizens calling for a boycott of the influencer.
08:09 IST, February 12th 2025
Mukesh Khanna, Annu Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, B Praak, Mika Singh condemn BeerBiceps, Samay Raina
Several celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to share their disapproval of the comments made on India's Got Latent.
08:10 IST, February 12th 2025
Maharashtra CM condemns lewd comments made on India's Got Latent, assures strict action
Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came down heavy on Ranveer Allahabadia's comment on India's Got Latent. Speaking to ANI, the CM said, “Bahot bhaddde tareeke se kuch chezon kokaha gya hai. Jo bilkul galat hai. Freedom of speech sabhi ko hai, lekin humarri freedom wahi samapt ho jaati hai jahan hum kisi aur ke freedom par encorach karte hain. Aur iss prakar ka encroachment theek nai hai.” Adding to this he stressed that freedom of speech should not be misused and if such a thing happens then strict action should be taken. He added, “Humne asheelta ke bhi kuch neeyam tayaar kiye hain, agar unko koi paar karta hai toh bahot galat baat hai. Agar aisi koi baat hoti hai toh uspe kaarwaayi honi chahiye.”
08:11 IST, February 12th 2025
Hindu IT Cell files complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina
As soon as the latest episode of India's Got Latent was aired, it sparked major controversy regarding the context of the show. Lewd questions, racist remarks, sexual jokes and outrageous objectification sparked major concerns about breaching the limits of freedom of speech. Hours after the social media outrage, the Hindu IT cell filed an official complaint. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) account, the Hindu IT cell informed that a complaint against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia has been registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The complaint was filed by Akshit Singh for ‘promoting obscenity’.
08:11 IST, February 12th 2025
Boycott BeerBiceps, Samay Raina trends after their filthy, perverted comments
Social media users took to their handles to call for a boycott of Ranveer Allabadia and the show. #BoycottIndia'sGotLatent quickly became the top trend on X (formerly Twitter). Several notable personalities like Neelesh Misra also took to their social media platforms to pen a strong note slamming the show. Ranveer Allahbadia was on the receiving end of most hate online due to his crass questions. However, Samay Raina and other panellists also faced repercussions for celebrating the joke and encouraging it.
08:03 IST, February 12th 2025
Who were the panellists on India's Got Latent controversial episode?
Along with Samay Raina, who is recurring on the show, the India's Got Latent episode also featured Apurva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchalani and Jaspreet Singh as guests. Comments made by Singh and ‘Rebel Kid’ have also come under scanner following the release of the episode.
07:57 IST, February 12th 2025
What did Ranveer Allahbadia say on India's Got Latent?
The episode of India's Got Latent which was shot in November, premiered last week on YouTube (now deleted). It saw Ranveer, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh as panellists. During the episode, Ranveer asked one of the contestants, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." While the audience cracked into laughter on hearing the question, it didn't go down well with the netizens when it went viral.
Updated 08:22 IST, February 12th 2025