Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE Updates: NCW Summons Samay, BeerBiceps, Issue Raised In Parliament

Ranveer Allahbadia, India's Got Latent controversy | Image: Republic

Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE: On January 9, several clips from Samay Raina's show went viral in which the comedians and influencers could be heard using profane language, making sexual inferences, asking incestuous questions and promoting stereotypes. A particular question by Ranveer Allahbadia, the YouTuber popularly known as BeerBiceps, regarding parental intercourse did not sit well with social media users. This led to a widespread criticism with calls for a ban and boycott of the influencer as well as India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of I & B intervened and YouTube was forced to take down the episode. Several summons have also been issued for Samay Raina and other notable guests on the show.

Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy Latest Update: Following the massive backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia saw a subsequent slump in followers on his social media. It is also said that the YouTuber lost out on major commercial deals and notable names like B Praak have pulled out of making an appearance in his upcoming podcasts. On February 10, BeerBiceps took to his social media account to issue an apology. In his video, the influencer noted that comedy is not his forte and the comments he made were not just unfunny but also ‘inappropriate’. However, the half-hearted apology did little to move netizens and demands of boycotting him only grew stronger.





FIRs have been filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other panellists including ‘Rebel Kid’ Apurva Mukhija in Maharashtra, Guwahati along with complaints in other states. NCW has issued summons for the influencers to appear for questioning on February 17. Meanwhile, the episode has been taken down from YouTube and a thorough check is being done on other episodes in a bid to remove them from the public platform as well.