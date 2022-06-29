Amazfit Bip 3 smart watch with two-week battery life launched in India: Check specs here
Image: Amazfit
The Amazfit Bip 3 comes with a 1.69-inch HD display.
Image: Amazfit
The smartwatch offers up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge.
Image: Amazfit
As seen here, the smartwatch is capable of measuring users' blood oxygen levels.
Image: Amazfit
The Amazfit Bip 3 has 60 sports modes.
Image: Amazfit
Additionally, the smartwatch can monitor users' sleep quality and stress levels.
Image: Amazfit
With 5 ATM water resistance, the Amazfit Bip 3 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 3,499.
Image: Amazfit