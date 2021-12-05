As Aarya 2 gears up for release; take a look at some of Sushmita Sen's best roles
Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47
Starring Sushmita Sen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others, Aankhen sees Sen take on the role of a teacher.
Image: Twitter/@trollwala
Vaastu Shastra is a horror film in which Sushmita Sen plays a mother and gynaecologist, whose son is obsessed with his 'imaginary friends'.
Image: Twitter/@dailypressline
Dastak was released in 1996 and had Sushmita Sen play herself as Miss Universe who becomes the obsession of a mentally unstable genius.
Image: Twitter/@Bhupend38181963
Filhaal follows Sushmita Sen as Sia Sheth and her friend Rewa Singh, played by Tabu and how they navigate through life together.
Image: Twitter/@sohinichat
Do Knot Disturb is a 2009 comedy film that is a remake of the French film The Valet. Sen plays Govinda's character, Raj's wife in the movie.
Image: Twitter/@filmmella