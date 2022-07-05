Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis anniversary: Unmissable photos of couple that depict their love
IMAGE: Instagram/_milaandashton
This is an amazing picture of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis from their romantic trip to Disneyland.
IMAGE: Instagram/aplusk
Coming straight from their romantic dinner nights, this picture shows the couple looking at each other in great admiration and love.
IMAGE: Instagram/aplusk
This is a throwback picture of Ashton and Mla on the streets while enjoying their favourite delectable food item.
IMAGE: Instagram/movieshmood
This picture appears from the time when Mila was pregnant with her four-year-old son Dimitri in 2016 as she walks the street with Kutcher.
IMAGE: Instagram/grazia_ru
Both Mila and Ashton can be seen walking the streets with their furry pet.
IMAGE: Instagram/aplusk
Mila and Ashton pose for a stunning picture during an award show red carpet that just left fans in awe.
IMAGE: Instagram/kunismilaonline
Apart from sharing love decked pictures, this one shows how the inseparable couple kiss each other during the match.
IMAGE: Instagram/kunismilaonline