In India, DCGI has given nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) for kids between 12 to 18 years of age for emergency use. With this, Covaxin has become the second vaccine in India to receive approval for use on children. The first one is Zydus Cadila's three-dose jab which was allowed to be administered on all above 12 years of age. Image: PTI