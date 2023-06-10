Aryan Suraj

Jun 10 ,2023

Rohit Sharma ICC knockouts
Image-AP
Rohit Sharma, India's captain, is one of the best players in the history of the sport. Let's take a look his ICC knockouts. Image-AP
Champions Trophy 2013 Semi-final: 33 off 50 deliveries Image-AP
Champions Trophy 2013 Final: 9 off 14 deliveries Image-AP
T20 World Cup 2014 Semi-final: 24 off 13 deliveries Image-AP
T20 World Cup 2014 Final: 29 off 26 deliveries Image-AP
ICC ODI World Cup 2015 Final: 34 off 48 deliveries Image-AP
T20 World Cup 2016 Semi-final: 43 off 31 deliveries Image-AP
ICC Champions trophy 2017 Semi-final: 123* off 129 deliveries Image-AP
ICC Champions trophy 2017 Final: 0 off 3 deliveries Image-AP
ICC ODI World Cup 2019 Semi-final: 1 off 4 deliveries Image-AP
WTC Final 2021: 34 off 68 deliveries (1st innings), 30 off 81 deliveries (2nd innings) Image-AP
T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final: 27 off 28 Image-AP
