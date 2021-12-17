'The Witcher 2': New characters making their way to fans' hearts
Image: Twitter/@ReinosDoNorte
Mecia Simson takes on the role of Francesca Findabair, the Queen of the free Elves, who has an alliance with Fringilla.
Image: Twitter/@bestofwitcher
Kim Bodnia plays Vesemir in The Witcher 2. He has been a Witcher since he was a young child and Geralt thinks of him as his father figure at Kaer Morhen.
Image: Twitter/@cavillhugme
Graham McTavish plays Sigismund Dijkstra, a professional spy and the head of Redanian Intelligence.
Image: Twitter/@LordJusticar91
Chris Fulton steps into the role of Rience in The Witcher 2, who is on the hunt for Geralt and Ciri.
Image: Twitter/@netflixwitcher
Coën is essayed by Yasen Atour in season 2 and plays a Witcher at Kaer Morhen.
Image: Twitter/@RedanianIntel