Akhilesh Yadav Responds To BJP's 'Kill Modi' Plot Charge Against SP; 'Baba Knows Nothing'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav responded to BJP's 'kill Modi' plot charge against his party on Saturday, asserting that the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Elections were being fought on issues like inflation, unemployment, and high electricity rates.

On Friday, the BJP hailed the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts verdict stating that the target of the terrorists was Narendra Modi, then-Chief Minister of Gujarat. Speaking to people in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a startling allegation against the SP saying that the family members of one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blast convicts were seen rallying with Akhilesh Yadav to garner votes.

Responding to the BJP's allegations, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Our baba is an amazing CM. He knew nothing then and knows nothing now. The UP Elections are being held for the rights of the people, for the unemployed, to tackle issues like inflation, high electricity rates, and to develop the state. These are the topics on which the elections will be held."

'SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath': Yogi Adityanath

On Friday, a court in Gujarat awarded a death sentence to 38 convicts of the serial blasts that killed 56 people and injured over 200 in the state capital in 2008. Another 11 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Referring to the court’s ruling, the UP Chief Minister said, “An Ahmedabad court pronounced the quantum of sentence for 38 terrorists in the (2008) serial blasts case. Capital punishment and life imprisonment were awarded. They included some terrorists from UP too. And, the family of one of them was seen with the SP chief asking for votes for the party.”

He told the people of Pilbhit that supporting the Samajwadi Party meant extending a hand to terrorists remarking, “You can imagine. Nayi hawa hai, wahi SP hai. SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath. This has been proven once again."

Earlier as well, CM Yogi had alleged that one of the 38 convicts who was awarded a death penalty in the blast case belonged to UP's Azamgarh and his family had links with the Samajwadi Party.

The Ahmedabad court in its ruling held that the 2008 blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate then-Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, some of the bombs were planted at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were admitted, keeping in mind the possibility of PM Modi visiting the patients. Terming the case as the 'rarest of rare', the court ordered that the 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death.