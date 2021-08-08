Sonu Sood Congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Aamir Khan In Kashmir: Entertainment Recap

Neeraj Chopra Wins Olympic Gold: Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, More Celebs Pour Wishes

It is a historic day for India as Neeraj Chopra made history on Saturday, August 7, 2021, by bagging the first Gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Victory roars from every corner of the country were heard for the young champion. Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles to cheer for Neeraj Chopra's win

Read more

Johnny Depp Wins Appeal To Determine If Amber Heard Donated Divorce Settlement To ACLU

Johnny Depp recently won a lawsuit against his ex Amber Heard, when a New York judge ruled in his favour. Depp's lawsuit requested that Heard should disclose if she followed through with donating part of her divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Read on for more information -

Read more

Alan Cumming Says He Turned Down A Role In 'Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets'

Scottish actor, Alan Cumming recently talked about how he made things clear for the producers of the Harry Potter films when they offered him a role. The Good Wife actor, in a recent interaction, told his side of the story and why he declined the role offered. Read on to find out what happened -

Read more

Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix's Adaptation Of Diane Cardwell's Memoir 'Rockaway'

Scandal actor Kerry Washington turn is gearing up for a challenging role for Netflix's upcoming project. The upcoming film adaption of a famous memoir on Netflix will have a reputable cast and crew. Check out more details of the American actor's forthcoming project.

Read more

'Money Heist' Season 5 Trailer Released; Netflix Puts In Synopsis To Show's Finale

The trailer of Money Heist Season 5 was released on August 2, Monday. The much-anticipated Trailer, coming a month prior to the finale's release, comprises of enthralling action scenes. The two-minute-long video shows the characters getting over the death of a fellow gang member, Nairobi. The trailer has the words, “This is no more a robbery. This is war.” Fans are speculating is this to be an easter egg which could mean a war between the gang led by The Professor inside the targeted bank for robbery, and the army. Netflix India put in the Money Heist Season 5 Traile captioned: “Surrendering is not an option.” A pinned comment by the Netflix India account says, “Are you ready for the final chapter?”

Read more

Chris Evans Confirms Lizzo’s Pregnancy Rumours; Says ‘just Heard About Our Bundle Of Joy'

Actor Chris Evans and singer Lizzo are the talks of the town on social media, and fans cannot get enough of the duo. Their flirty friendship took a turn when Lizzo took to TikTok and pretended to be pregnant with Evans’ child. Needless to say, the video went viral and the Captain America actor also replied to it.

Read more

Tokyo Olympics: Sonu Sood Lauds Neeraj Chopra's 'courageous' Performance As He Bags Gold

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood posted a celebratory tweet mentioning Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra after he bagged gold in the men's javelin throw finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

Read more

Aamir Khan Says He Wants To See Kashmiri Movies & Kashmiri Talent In Films; Meets J&K L-G

Amidst the shooting schedule of his highly anticipated comedy-drama titled Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and several other dignitaries attended the launch of J&K Film Policy 2021 in Srinigar. This would not be the first that the couple graced their fans with their attendance together post-divorce. Check out the photos of Aamir Khan in Kashmir with his entire family.

Read more

The Kapoor Sisters Weekly Recap: What Were Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Up To?

While the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is restricting several activities for netizens, Bollywood's Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor enjoyed a fun week together. From sharing throwback pictures on social media to a weekend feast, the sisters documented a few days of their week together for their fans. Take a look at what they were up to this week.

Read more

Dial 100 Review: Netizens Praise Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Film, Call It An 'intense Drama'

On Friday, Zee5's released a thriller drama Dial 100 featuring actor Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar and Neena Gupta. The latest release has been creating a lot of buzz online, receiving mixed reactions from netizens. After the stellar performances of Silence and The Family Man Season Two, actor Manoj Bajpayee is back on screen with another stellar performance in a nail-biting plot.

Read more

IMAGE- SONU SOOD, KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN & AAMIR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.